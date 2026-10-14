2027: APC Chieftain Explains Why Tinubu Deserves Re-election
- The All Progressives Congress has claimed President Bola Tinubu deserves re-election in 2027 based on achievements in office
- Chijioke Chukwu, the party's chairman in Abia state, highlighted key projects executed by the president and sent a message to Nigerians
- He also mentioned efforts by the party in Abia to mobilise support for the president across the state
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The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, has said the party is committed to securing the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with particular emphasis on mobilising support across the state.
In a statement sent to Legit.ng on September 14, 2026, Chukwu, who also serves as the APC Presidential Campaign Council Coordinator in Abia State, said the party had put necessary arrangements in place for the smooth commencement of campaign activities aimed at taking the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda to the grassroots.
2027: APC makes case for Tinubu's re-election
He described President Tinubu’s candidacy as easy to market, citing what he called the administration’s achievements over the past three years. These, he said, include the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the introduction of electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, cash transfers to vulnerable households, and a reduction in fuel prices.
The APC chairman also expressed confidence that residents of Abia State would support the President’s re-election bid, pointing to ongoing federal road projects in the state as evidence of the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development.
“The President has done well and deserves another term to consolidate on what he has started. The Nigerian economy has been set on the path to recovery through policies such as the floating of the naira, the removal of fuel subsidy, and the NELFUND programme, among others.
“We will coordinate our activities and involve all support groups to ensure that eligible voters across Abia State are reached and encouraged to support the President’s re-election bid for the benefit of the state and the South-East at large,” Chukwu said.
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The APC chieftain, who was appointed the party’s state coordinator for the presidential campaign in Abia, pledged to deploy his political experience and organisational skills to strengthen the party’s mobilisation efforts.
Chukwu, a former minority leader and member of the Abia State House of Assembly, said he was determined to ensure that the party’s political structures were effectively mobilised towards achieving its campaign objectives.
Recall that the APC recently unveiled its revised presidential campaign council list for the 2027 election. Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FC) and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, of the Accord Party; and Anambra governor, Charles Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) made the list.,
APC brags Tinubu will win 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, boasted that party's surveys across states showed Tinubu was ahead of his rivals.
Yilwatda dismissed the opposition, saying ADC and NDC's failure to win elections before 2027 gave APC a clear edge.
The APC chairman acknowledged rising fuel costs were causing hardship but insisted the situation was temporary.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.