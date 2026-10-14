The All Progressives Congress has claimed President Bola Tinubu deserves re-election in 2027 based on achievements in office

Chijioke Chukwu, the party's chairman in Abia state, highlighted key projects executed by the president and sent a message to Nigerians

He also mentioned efforts by the party in Abia to mobilise support for the president across the state

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, has said the party is committed to securing the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, with particular emphasis on mobilising support across the state.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on September 14, 2026, Chukwu, who also serves as the APC Presidential Campaign Council Coordinator in Abia State, said the party had put necessary arrangements in place for the smooth commencement of campaign activities aimed at taking the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda to the grassroots.

The All Progressives Congress in Abia state announces plans to mobilise support to secure President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Source: Facebook

2027: APC makes case for Tinubu's re-election

He described President Tinubu’s candidacy as easy to market, citing what he called the administration’s achievements over the past three years. These, he said, include the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), the introduction of electric and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, cash transfers to vulnerable households, and a reduction in fuel prices.

The APC chairman also expressed confidence that residents of Abia State would support the President’s re-election bid, pointing to ongoing federal road projects in the state as evidence of the administration’s commitment to infrastructure development.

“The President has done well and deserves another term to consolidate on what he has started. The Nigerian economy has been set on the path to recovery through policies such as the floating of the naira, the removal of fuel subsidy, and the NELFUND programme, among others.

“We will coordinate our activities and involve all support groups to ensure that eligible voters across Abia State are reached and encouraged to support the President’s re-election bid for the benefit of the state and the South-East at large,” Chukwu said.

The APC chieftain, who was appointed the party’s state coordinator for the presidential campaign in Abia, pledged to deploy his political experience and organisational skills to strengthen the party’s mobilisation efforts.

Chukwu, a former minority leader and member of the Abia State House of Assembly, said he was determined to ensure that the party’s political structures were effectively mobilised towards achieving its campaign objectives.

Chijoke Chukwu, chairman of the Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) makes a case for Tinubu's re-election in the 2027 election.

Source: Twitter

Recall that the APC recently unveiled its revised presidential campaign council list for the 2027 election. Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FC) and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, of the Accord Party; and Anambra governor, Charles Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) made the list.,

APC brags Tinubu will win 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, boasted that party's surveys across states showed Tinubu was ahead of his rivals.

Yilwatda dismissed the opposition, saying ADC and NDC's failure to win elections before 2027 gave APC a clear edge.

The APC chairman acknowledged rising fuel costs were causing hardship but insisted the situation was temporary.

Source: Legit.ng