The National Agricultural Development Fund launched an emergency intervention for 4,000 smallholder farmers hit by the 2026 rainy season floods in Ogun State

The 4,000 beneficiaries include 2,800 maize farmers and 1,200 rice farmers who will receive fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides

NADF said the seven-week programme will use a digital monitoring system to track input distribution and measure farm recovery

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has rolled out emergency farm support for 4,000 smallholder farmers in Ogun State whose crops and agricultural assets were damaged by flooding during the 2026 rainy season.

The flag-off ceremony took place in Ogun State, where NADF's Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, was represented by the Head of Mechanisation Unit, Mr Olakunle Dabiri.

Ogun flood recovery: 4,000 farmers to receive farm inputs in seven-week NADF programme. Photo credit: NARD

Source: Twitter

Ibrahim said the initiative falls under the Fund's Agricultural Emergency Intervention in Enterprise Recovery for Flood-Affected Smallholder Farmers and is designed to prevent the disruptions from spilling into future farming seasons.

The 4,000 beneficiaries are split between 2,800 maize farmers and 1,200 rice farmers, all of whom will receive fertilisers, herbicides and pesticides.

This is contained issued and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, Nove,ber 23, 2026.

How the intervention is structured

Ibrahim outlined three components driving the programme: needs assessment and data verification, emergency farm input support, and climate-smart recovery measures.

He said the assessment phase was carried out alongside state governments to confirm which farmers were affected and the scale of damage to their land.

On the climate dimension, he said NADF would roll out agricultural extension services, early-warning systems and capacity-building programmes to better prepare farmers for future weather-related shocks.

Accountability was a central theme of his remarks.

"Every beneficiary under this programme will be properly verified, and a comprehensive database will be developed to ensure transparency and efficiency," he said.

The Fund's digital monitoring and evaluation framework will be used to track input distribution and gauge the extent of recovery across beneficiary farms.

Ibrahim said the entire intervention is expected to wrap up within seven weeks, warning that delays in delivering farm inputs could cause farmers to miss critical production windows.

He added that the true benchmark of the programme's success would not be how many bags of fertiliser were handed out.

"The true measure of success will not be the quantity of inputs delivered. Rather, it will be seen in the fields restored to cultivation, the livelihoods rebuilt, the harvests secured, and the resilience strengthened across our farming communities," he said.

Ogun commissioner requests support for cotton farmers

Ogun State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Bolu Omotowo, welcomed the intervention and said it aligned with the agricultural priorities of Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration.

He noted that NADF had already supplied over 20,000 bags of fertiliser to Ogun farmers roughly four months earlier during the planting season.

Omotowo also said the state government had recently provided eight tractors to its farm settlements, along with tipping trailers, ploughs, harrows, maize planters and cassava planters, as part of a push towards mechanised farming.

He called on NADF and other partners to broaden future interventions beyond rice, maize and cassava, specifically requesting support for cotton farming.

"We will be looking forward to support for our farmers that cultivate cotton, because our farmers cultivate cotton in Ogun State," he said.

Ogun’s agriculture commissioner welcomes the support and urged NADF to include cotton farmers in future interventions

Source: Original

Flood-hit farmers: NADF distributes agricultural inputs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NARD launched an emergency agricultural recovery programme targeting over 22,000 smallholder farmers affected by the 2026 flooding.

NADF said the programme covers six states across three geopolitical zones, with beneficiaries receiving seeds, fertilisers and crop protection products.

NADF Executive Secretary Mohammed Ibrahim said implementation will be completed within seven weeks, with a digital system used to track input distribution

Source: Legit.ng