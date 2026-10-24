Matawalle Hailed as 8 Zamfara Lawmakers Reportedly Return to APC

A pro-APC group has publicly commended the minister's reconciliation committee over a major party realignment in Zamfara

Eight state assembly members who had resigned from the APC over suspension and insecurity concerns reversed course after a presidential meeting

The group made a bold declaration about northern support for Tinubu's 2027 presidential bid

A group of All Progressives Congress supporters has praised Minister of State for Defence Dr Bello Matawalle for steering eight suspended Zamfara State House of Assembly members back into the ruling party.

The APC Vanguard, in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Danladi Musa, credited Matawalle's reconciliation committee with preventing what it described as a potentially damaging fracture within the party's legislative base in Zamfara ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bello Matawalle: The Minister of State for Defence has been praised by APC Vanguard over efforts that led to eight Zamfara lawmakers returning to the ruling party. Photo: @Bellomatawalle1

Source: Twitter

The eight lawmakers, identified as Aliyu Ango Kagara, Ibrahim Tukur Bakura, Faruk Musa Dosara, Bashir Abubakar Masama, Muktaru Nasiru Kaura, Nasiru Abdullahi, Bashar Bello and Bashar Aliyu, had previously resigned from the APC, citing extended suspension and concerns over insecurity in the state. Their decision to return followed a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, after which vehicles were donated to them.

"We salute the courage, wisdom and political foresight of the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and the members of his reconciliation committee for ensuring that these eight lawmakers returned home to the APC," Musa said in the statement. "Their action has saved the party from unnecessary distraction and sent a clear message that internal grievances can be resolved through dialogue rather than division."

The group argued that the vehicle donation was not merely symbolic, framing it as a practical tool to help the legislators reconnect with constituents and build grassroots support for the President's re-election campaign.

"The gift of vehicles to the returning lawmakers is a practical demonstration of care and empowerment. It will enable them to return to their constituencies, engage the people and mobilise effectively for the success of President Bola Tinubu and all APC candidates in 2027," the statement added.

On the question of northern political loyalty, Musa struck a firm tone.

"Northern votes for President Bola Tinubu in 2027 are not negotiable. The people of the North know where their interests lie, and they will not be distracted by temporary disagreements or opposition propaganda," he declared.

APC Group Praises Tinubu

The APC Vanguard also praised President Tinubu for personally receiving the returning lawmakers and offering them assurances on security and welfare, saying the gesture reflected his commitment to inclusive party leadership.

The group further urged the Zamfara State House of Assembly leadership to resolve any outstanding procedural matters around the suspensions so the eight members could resume their legislative responsibilities without delay.

"We urge the Zamfara State House of Assembly leadership to urgently resolve the remaining issues surrounding the suspension so that these honourable members can fully resume their legislative duties and represent their people without hindrance," Musa concluded.

The APC Vanguard expressed optimism that comparable reconciliation initiatives in other states would strengthen the party's national position ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Source: Legit.ng