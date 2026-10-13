The revised APC Presidential Campaign Council list has continued to make headlines ahead of the 2027 elections

The party has expressed hope that the revised campaign team would help President Bola Tinubu secure a second term in 2027

Abia APC chairman, Chijioke Chukwu, who was also given a key role by the party, has reacted to the list

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia state, Hon. Chijioke Chukwu, has described the appointment of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, as Deputy Director II, South, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council as well deserved.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC unveiled its presidential campaign council for the 2027 election.

Benjamin Kalu and others on APC's revised presidential campaign council list eye victory for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by the APC national secretary, Ajibola Basiru, the party also appointed Chukwu as the Abia state coordinator of the presidential campaign council.

Presidential campaign council: Abia APC chairman speaks on Kalu's inclusion

Reacting to the development, Chukwu, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, said Kalu’s appointment was a recognition of his legislative achievements, leadership qualities, and ability to manage complex political responsibilities in a vibrant democracy.

According to him, the Deputy Speaker has demonstrated the capacity to provide effective leadership and coordinate efforts towards securing victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

“I believe in the ability of the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who has shown capacity in delivering on any assignment given to him. Going by his records in the Green Chamber as a principal officer, he has demonstrated great leadership skills capable of bringing victory and winning bait to any cause,” Chukwu said.

The Abia APC chairman congratulated Kalu on his appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to deliver on the responsibilities of his new position.

Abia APC chairman commends Benjamin Kalu's inclusion in party's revised presidential campaign council list.

Source: Twitter

He also urged the Deputy Speaker to remain focused on his assignment and avoid distractions from political opponents, stressing the importance of his responsibilities to the people of Bende Federal Constituency and the party.

The APC earlier said Tinubu would inaugurate the party’s presidential campaign council on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The inauguration is expected to precede the commencement of the party’s campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The campaign council has become a subject of conversation in the political landscape over the inclusion of members from opposition political parties.

Recall that Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FC) and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Osun state governor, Ademola Adeleke, of the Accord Party; and Anambra governor, Charles Soludo, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) made the list.

APC brags Tinubu will win 2027 election

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, boasted that party's surveys across states showed Tinubu was ahead of his rivals.

Yilwatda dismissed the opposition, saying ADC and NDC's failure to win elections before 2027 gave APC a clear edge.

The APC chairman acknowledged rising fuel costs were causing hardship but insisted the situation was temporary.

Source: Legit.ng