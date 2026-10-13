The Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria recognised the NSCDC Mining Marshals Commander at its 2026 conference in Abuja

The award ceremony took place at the Nigerian Army Command Officers' Mess 1, WU Bassey Barracks, Asokoro, on October 12

Senior military officials addressed the conference on the growing role of technology and intelligence in Nigeria's national security

Abuja, FCT - The Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) has presented its Outstanding Operational Commander's Award to ACC John Attah Onoja, the Commander of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Mining Marshals.

The award was handed over during DECAN's 2026 Conference and Awards ceremony, held on Monday, October 12 at the Nigerian Army Command Officers' Mess 1, WU Bassey Barracks, Asokoro, Abuja. The event was themed "Beyond Kinetic Warfare: Harnessing Technology and Intelligence-Led Operations for Nigeria's National Security."

ACC John Attah Onoja, Commander of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, receives the Outstanding Operational Commander's Award from the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria in Abuja. Photo: DECAN

Source: UGC

Onoja credited the honour to the operational philosophy and leadership of the NSCDC Commandant-General, Prof. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, mni, OFR.

Intelligence and Technology Take Centre Stage

The conference brought together senior defence officials to discuss the shift from conventional military force towards intelligence-driven approaches in tackling security challenges across Nigeria.

The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd.), was represented by Air Commodore Stephen Ogunmodele, who conveyed his goodwill message. The minister said military firepower alone was insufficient to guarantee national security, underlining the importance of intelligence in detecting threats and enabling targeted operations.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi O. Oluyede, spoke to the value of artificial intelligence, geospatial intelligence, space-based surveillance and intelligence fusion in boosting operational effectiveness across security agencies.

The keynote address was delivered by Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd.), a former Chief of Army Staff and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Implications for the Mining Marshals

Conference discussions pointed to the relevance of intelligence-led operations for the work of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, whose mandate includes combating illegal mining, protecting Nigeria's mineral resources and disrupting criminal activity at extraction sites. Speakers noted that effective enforcement in this area goes beyond raids and arrests, requiring credible intelligence, inter-agency coordination and sustained pressure on illegal operators.

The conference also raised concerns about AI-generated misinformation within the defence space, calling on journalists covering security matters to report responsibly in ways that protect operational security without undermining public accountability.

Mining Marshals Launch Operation Against Illegal Mining

In another report, Nigeria's Mining Marshals carried out a joint enforcement and compliance operation across several locations in Nasarawa state, targeting illegal mining activities and verifying that licenced mineral title holders are working within their approved boundaries.

The operation was triggered by complaints of unlawful mineral exploitation in the state. Beyond making arrests, officials set out to confirm that legitimate operators are not straying outside their designated coordinates, a move aimed at protecting mining assets and preventing resource theft.

Source: Legit.ng