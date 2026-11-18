The US Mission in Nigeria announced free online courses under the OPEN Program for English learners and teachers

The MOOC courses cover areas like career development, tourism, business, and entrepreneurship, among others

The announcement was made via the US Mission's official Twitter account on Wednesday, November 18

The US Mission in Nigeria has announced that free online courses are now available through the OPEN Program, targeting English language learners and teachers across the country.

The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 18, via the US Mission's official Twitter account. The courses are hosted on the programme's Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platform and are open to anyone looking to sharpen their English skills, grow as an educator, or build professional competencies.

US Embassy in Nigeria announces teaching and learning opportunities for Nigerians Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

What the OPEN program courses cover

The available courses span several areas, including English for Career Development, English for Tourism Professionals, and English for Business and Entrepreneurship, among other offerings. The programme is designed to serve both individual learners and practising teachers who want to strengthen their classroom methods.

According to the US Mission, the courses are entirely free and delivered online, making them accessible to Nigerians regardless of location. Participants can choose the course that best fits their goals, whether that is advancing a career, improving daily communication, or developing skills relevant to a specific industry.

How to access the courses

Interested participants can find details about the available courses and enrolment options through the OPEN Program's official website at openenglishprograms.org/MOOC.

The OPEN Program is a United States government initiative aimed at expanding access to quality English language education in countries around the world, including Nigeria.

See the full statement of the embassy on X here:

US Mission in Nigeria is hiring

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Mission Nigeria has announced that it is currently recruiting for new positions and is encouraging qualified candidates to apply.

The Mission made the announcement via its official channels, inviting Nigerians who meet the required qualifications to visit its jobs page and submit their applications. No deadline was stated in the announcement.

Interested applicants are directed to the US Mission Nigeria's official website, ERA, where the full list of current vacancies is available. The page allows candidates to browse open roles and submit their applications directly online. The Mission also encouraged those who know suitable candidates to share the information widely.

Source: Legit.ng