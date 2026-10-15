Saudi Arabia's Ministry outlined the full package of allowances available to non-citizen contract workers in the country

Foreign workers are entitled to housing and furnishing allowances, with housing worth at least SAR 8,000 or three months' salary

The Ministry also set out a tiered monthly transportation allowance based on the worker's salary level

Saudi Arabia has detailed the full range of allowances and compensation packages that foreign workers employed through the Ministry are entitled to receive, covering air travel, housing, furnishings, and monthly transportation.

Under Article 17 of the contract regulations, the Ministry covers the cost of air tickets for non-citizen workers at two specific points: once at the start of the contract when the worker travels from their home country to the Kingdom, and again at the end of the contract when they return home.

Saudi Arabia provides foreign workers with air ticket benefits, housing allowances, furnishing support, and monthly transportation. Photo credit: Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Workers who were already residing in Saudi Arabia at the time of their appointment are not eligible for the first ticket. In addition, the Ministry provides a return air ticket to the worker's home country once a year during the contract period, when the worker takes their regular annual leave.

Housing and furnishing allowances

On accommodation, the Ministry pays a housing allowance worth three months of the worker's salary, with a minimum value of SAR 8,000. This amount is paid in a single lump sum at the start of the contract and at the beginning of each renewal year.

Where a female worker is accompanied by a male non-marriageable relative, known as a Mahram, only one housing allowance is paid, going to whichever of the two earns the higher salary. Workers who are provided with Ministry-arranged housing do not receive this allowance.

A one-off furnishing allowance, equal to 50% of the worker's monthly salary, is also paid at the start of the contract.

Monthly transportation support

The Ministry pays a monthly transportation allowance to cover workers' commutes to their duty stations. The amount varies based on salary:

- Workers earning less than SAR 2,000 receive SAR 300 per month

- Workers earning between SAR 2,001 and SAR 3,500 receive SAR 350 per month

- Workers earning above SAR 3,500 receive SAR 400 per month

In some cases, instead of paying the monthly allowance, the Ministry may arrange and provide suitable means of transportation directly to the worker.

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Source: Legit.ng