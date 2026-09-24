The Mining Marshals conducted a coordinated enforcement operation across parts of Nasarawa State targeting unlawful mineral exploitation

The multi-agency operation involved officials from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, the DSS, and the Nigeria Police Force

Mining Marshals Commander ACC Attah John Onoja said the exercise aimed to institutionalise lawful mining practices across Nigeria's mineral-rich communities

Nigeria's Mining Marshals carried out a joint enforcement and compliance operation across several locations in Nasarawa state, targeting illegal mining activities and verifying that licenced mineral title holders are working within their approved boundaries.

The operation was triggered by complaints of unlawful mineral exploitation in the state. Beyond making arrests, officials set out to confirm that legitimate operators are not straying outside their designated coordinates, a move aimed at protecting mining assets and preventing resource theft.

Mining Marshals Commander ACC Attah John Onoja says the operation is aimed at enforcing lawful mining practices and protecting Nigeria's mineral resources.

Source: UGC

Multi-Agency Push in Nasarawa

The Mining Marshals, a Federal Government initiative set up to bring order to the solid minerals sector, deployed a combined team that included officials from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force personnel, and local community security stakeholders.

Commander of the Mining Marshals, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, said the exercise was part of broader efforts to entrench lawful mining conduct and enforce regulatory compliance across Nigeria's mineral zones. He said the operation was carried out in line with established Standard Operating Procedures and draws its legal authority from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Act 2007, as amended.

Onoja added that the Mining Marshals remain committed to enforcing mining laws and protecting the country's mineral resources, consistent with the policy direction of the NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Illegal Mining Framed as Security Threat

The operation reflects a deliberate shift in government thinking, treating illegal mining not just as an economic offence but as a national security matter with consequences for environmental sustainability, community stability, government revenue, and investor confidence.

By drawing together multiple security and regulatory agencies, authorities say they are building stronger intelligence-sharing arrangements and improving their ability to detect and break up illegal mining networks.

Industry observers have described the continued deployment of the Mining Marshals as a key part of the Federal Government's wider push to formalise the mining sector, protect licenced operators, attract responsible investment, and grow the contribution of solid minerals to Nigeria's economic diversification goals.

Source: Legit.ng