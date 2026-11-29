Australia attached a new condition to visitor visas that blocks holders from applying for most other visas while still in the country

The rule has direct consequences for travellers who arrive hoping to find work or study opportunities and extend their stay

Australian authorities noted that a waiver may be available under certain circumstances involving a major change in personal situation

Australia has quietly tightened the door for visitor visa holders hoping to change their immigration status without leaving the country.

The Australian government has introduced condition 8503, known as the No Further Stay condition, which is now attached to new visitor visas. Under this rule, people who enter Australia on a visitor visa are generally barred from applying for most temporary or permanent visas while they remain on Australian soil.

Australia mentions new rule representing foreigners from switching their visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Australia: What Further Stay condition means

The practical consequences of the condition are significant for anyone who travels to Australia with longer-term ambitions. Tourists who secure a job offer after arriving can no longer simply apply to switch to a work visa from within the country. Similarly, visitors who decide they want to study cannot automatically convert their stay into a student visa.

In most cases, affected individuals will need to depart Australia first and lodge a new visa application from outside the country before being permitted to return under a different category.

The move is particularly relevant to the growing number of people who travel to Australia with hopes of finding employment and securing a pathway to remain there longer term.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, a waiver of condition 8503 may be granted in certain circumstances, specifically where there has been a major change in a person's personal situation after their arrival. However, such waivers are not automatic and would need to be applied for separately.

Who is most affected by the new rule

The change is set to affect a broad range of travellers, from those on leisure trips who discover employment opportunities, to individuals who arrive intending to explore options for long-term residence. It closes what was previously a more flexible pathway that allowed some visitors to adjust their visa status without departing the country.

Anyone currently planning a trip to Australia or already holding a visitor visa is advised to review the conditions attached to their visa before making any decisions about work, study or extending their stay.

In a similar report, Legit.ng publishes that Australia listed languages foreigners can use to score points for work and job-seeker visas.

Australia: Visa that doesn't allow longer stay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia gave details about its Bridging Visa B, including why it cannot be extended and what holders must do before travelling overseas.

The temporary visa allows people to leave and return to Australia during a set period, but leaving without a valid travel facility could leave them unable to come back.

Source: Legit.ng