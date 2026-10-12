NANS president confirmed the death of Etimbuk Daniel, the immediate past SUG president of Akwa Ibom State University, at an NYSC camp in Enugu State

Daniel reportedly complained of a headache and received medication at the camp before his condition took a sharp turn for the worse

A doctor later identified the drugs given to Daniel as fake, raising serious questions about medical care at the orientation camp

Etimbuk Daniel, the immediate past president of the Students' Union Government (SUG) at Akwa Ibom State University, has died at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Enugu State under circumstances that have prompted calls for an urgent investigation.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) president, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, broke the news in a public statement, describing it as deeply troubling and calling for full accountability.

NANS demands accountability as the death of former AKSU SUG President Etimbuk Daniel at the NYSC Enugu camp. Photo credit: NANS

Source: Facebook

What happened at the NYSC camp

According to Afeez, Daniel complained of a headache at the camp and was given medication by camp medical personnel. His condition reportedly worsened after taking the drugs, and he asked to be taken to a hospital. The NANS president said the necessary approval came too late, and Daniel died before he could receive further medical attention.

A doctor who later reviewed the case reportedly identified the drugs that had been administered to Daniel as fake. Afeez described the allegations as deeply troubling and said they must be thoroughly investigated to establish exactly what led to the young man's death.

NANS demands accountability

In his statement, Afeez said the tragedy highlighted the threat that fake drugs continue to pose to lives across Nigeria, particularly to young people. He said the incident exposed gaps in medical care and oversight at NYSC orientation camps and called for stronger protective measures.

"The menace of fake drugs continues to pose a grave threat to lives in our society, and this tragic incident underscores the urgent need for accountability, proper medical care, and stronger measures to protect the lives of our young people," Afeez wrote.

The NANS president extended condolences to Daniel's family, colleagues, and the Akwa Ibom State University community. He said the association was in mourning and that its official position and further actions on the matter would be communicated in due course.

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Source: Legit.ng