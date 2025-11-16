Ekori community was thrown into mourning after a cult clash killed former SUG president Samuel Udo during his father’s wake

Several residents were caught in the crossfire as rival cult groups opened fire at the late night ceremony leaving families devastated

Rising cult violence across Cross River was highlighted as community leaders and police called for urgent action to prevent further bloodshed

The community of Ekori in Cross River state has been thrown into deep mourning after a violent cult clash claimed the life of 26-year-old Samuel Sampson Udo, a former Student Union Government (SUG) president of the Peace Institute of Management and Technology (Peace Poly), Abak.

Udo was killed during the wake-keeping ceremony of his late father, a respected community leader. What was meant to be a solemn night of remembrance turned into a scene of chaos and bloodshed.

Cross Rivers: Violence erupts during wake-keeping

Eyewitnesses said the incident occurred at about 2 a.m. on 31 October, when a confrontation between rival cult gangs escalated into a deadly shootout.

“The laughter and songs suddenly turned into screams. People were running into their homes and locking their doors. It was terrifying," resident Utum Ofem Ubi said.

Udo was reportedly hit by bullets as he attempted to run for cover. Several others were caught in the crossfire, including 29-year-old Miss Choice Ikenger, who sustained severe gunshot injuries.

Family left devastated

Udo’s mother and siblings have been left traumatised by the brutality of the killing.

His sister, Miss Affiong Sampson, described the attack as inhumane.

“They shot him as if he was an animal. His body is still in the mortuary. Our family has not known peace since that night," she said.

Ikenger’s mother, Mrs Silvia Ikenger, said her daughter had been in “unbearable pain”.

“We have suffered so much trying to keep our daughter alive. It is a nightmare,” she said.

Community gripped by fear

Residents of Ekori say cult clashes have become increasingly frequent. Many are now afraid to speak out publicly or provide information to security agencies.

“We are living in constant fear. It’s not just about the killings; it’s about what this means for the future of our children and our community," said youth leader Mr Omini Ebri.

A history of deadly clashes

Cross River state has seen a disturbing rise in cult-related killings. At least nine people have been killed in separate incidents in 2025 alone.

Past years have been equally bloody such as in April 2025, five people were killed in Camp 2 Mfamosing during a retaliation attack.

Two more were murdered in Ikom LGA in a confrontation involving the Vikings and KK fraternities. On university campuses, students have been shot during exams, while some lecturers have also been assassinated in suspected cult-related attacks, Vanguard reported.

“These killings are not new, but they are getting worse,” said social critic Mr Mbeh Egbe. “People are literally getting away with murder.”

Experts warn of deeper causes

Criminologist Dr Asuquo Etim explained that cultism is fuelled by unemployment, poverty, and the lure of power.

“It is a vicious cycle that thrives in places where young people have few opportunities,” he said.

Community leader and lawyer Chief Barrister Okoi Obono-Obla said the latest attack must serve as a wake-up call.

“I have raised alarm for years about this growing decay. Unless decisive action is taken, this could escalate into a full-scale blood conflict," he said.

Police assure action

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Igiri Ewa, said investigations are underway, Leadership reported.

“We have several discreet operations ongoing to identify and apprehend the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Justice will be served," he said.

Calls for urgent government intervention

Youth leader Comrade Ojong Amba urged residents and authorities to unite against the menace.

“We must work together to break this cycle of violence. Cross River State deserves peace," he said.

Residents say the federal government must take concrete and sustained steps to confront the rising security crisis, restore public confidence, and protect vulnerable communities.

