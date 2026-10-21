The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed an Ebola disease case in the Federal Capital Territory on October 21, 2026

The Federal Government activated surveillance and response efforts through the NCDC and relevant health authorities following the confirmation

Nigerians raised concerns online about delayed detection and the absence of information on the patient's travel history from DRC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's health authorities have confirmed a case of Ebola disease in the Federal Capital Territory, with the Federal Government moving to strengthen surveillance and response measures across the country.

Legit.ng reports that Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate said 44 close contacts had been identified and tracing was already underway.

NCDC urges calm, early reporting and use of its 24/7 toll-free line, 6232. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) urged the public to stay calm and rely only on verified information from official sources. The agency said it is working with relevant health bodies to contain the situation.

The NCDC shared three key facts Nigerians should know after confirming the first Ebola case in the country.

A woman who recently arrived from Uganda tested positive for Ebola disease.

The patient is in isolation and receiving medical care.

44 contacts have been identified for tracing and are being followed up.

The health agency announced the development via its X handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday, October 21, 2026.

How Ebola spreads

According to the NCDC, Ebola is transmitted through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of a person who is infected, has fallen ill, or has died from the disease. Contact with contaminated materials also poses a risk of transmission.

The agency activated its 24/7 toll-free emergency line, 6232, for members of the public to report any suspected cases without delay. "Early reporting saves lives," the NCDC said in its public notice.

Public Reactions to Ebola confirmation

The announcement drew swift reactions on social media, with many Nigerians expressing concern about how the case was handled before it was confirmed.

@josepuw8 questioned the adequacy of border and travel monitoring, writing:

"Why didn't you guys monitor travel routes from East Africa, a patient with ebola been discovered after 13 days is that not gross negligence. Don't they pay you guys? Uganda says it ebola free and you believe?"

@BBatwooki pointed to a gap in the official communication, noting:

"Interesting that no mention is made of the fact that this Nigerian woman had travelled to DRC and transited through Uganda."

@matharos1 called for more practical public health guidance, saying:

"How do you avoid an infected person? What practical practices can citizens do to mitigate infection? These and many more should be the information in fast circulation as preventative care is better than identifying and curing infected persons."

@OmoIbonwon1 expressed hope that authorities would act quickly:

"Hmm.....I hope we're proactive before the matter gets out of hand."

@TIREBIRTH linked the outbreak to the political calendar, writing:

"Who do us this thing? Election is few months and there's Ebola outbreak, lol. Clap for yourselves."

See the NCDC's original post on X below:

NCDC reviews Ebola preparedness after Kenya confirms virus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said Kenya's imported Ebola case raises the risk of the virus entering Nigeria through travel.

The NCDC confirmed there is no Ebola case in Nigeria as of October 6, but said it has been strengthening detection and response measures since the DRC outbreak began

Nigeria has run a national tabletop simulation exercise to test its readiness, and the NCDC issued new guidance for travellers and health workers.

Source: Legit.ng