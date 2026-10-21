The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention issued a fresh public update on the Ebola virus and what Nigerians should know

NCDC listed key symptoms of Ebola disease and urged the public to practise regular hand hygiene and avoid contact with body fluids

The update drew sharp reactions from Nigerians on social media, with many questioning the agency's claims

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has issued a fresh public alert on the Ebola virus, outlining the disease's warning signs and steps Nigerians should take to protect themselves.

Legit.ng reports that Health Minister Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate confirmed that 44 close contacts had been identified and tracing was already underway.

NCDC urges hand hygiene and avoiding contact with body fluids to reduce the risk of infection. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The health agency listed five key symptoms that people should watch out for: fever, severe weakness, headache, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

The NCDC stressed the importance of early recognition, given how quickly the virus can spread through contact with infected body fluids.

This was disclosed in a post shared via its X handle @NCDCgov on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

What the NCDC Is asking Nigerians to do

Alongside the symptom list, the NCDC urged members of the public to practise regular hand hygiene, avoid any contact with the body fluids of a person suspected to have Ebola, and remain especially alert following possible exposure to the virus.

Ebola is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus. It spreads through direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs, or other body fluids of infected people or animals.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, also released a public statement after Nigeria confirmed an imported Ebola Bundibugyo case in Abuja.

Nigerians react to NCDC update

The alert triggered scepticism from some Nigerians on social media. @ebus_valentino wrote:

"You people should stop this nonsense. This is an avenue to loot. There's no EBOLA case in Nigeria."

@Taizinn_ expressed doubt about the virus's presence in the country, adding:

Uganda says no one has Ebola from their country. Una dey push propaganda!!!"

@astracoth offered a more cynical take, writing:

"Food don land again for una. No be me una go scope sha."

Atiku demands full breakdown of ₦10bn Ebola fund

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, challenged the Tinubu administration to publish a full breakdown of the ₦10 billion announced for Ebola preparedness in June, 2026.

Atiku raised questions about a nine-day delay before the government publicly confirmed Nigeria's first Ebola case in Abuja after the patient sought care on October 11, 2026.

The statement also accused the government of planning to use the Ebola outbreak to discourage Nigerians from attending campaign rallies ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng