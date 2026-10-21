ADC governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour visited the Lekki Toll Gate to honour EndSARS victims on the sixth anniversary of the shooting

The politician questioned what had changed since October 20, 2020, and called for a Lagos where institutions serve the people

Many Nigerians accused Rhodes-Vivour of using the tribute for political gain ahead of the upcoming Lagos governorship election

ADC governorship candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has found himself at the centre of public criticism after marking the sixth anniversary of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting with a visit to the site on October 20, 2026.

Rhodes-Vivour shared footage of himself at the toll gate, paying his respects to those who lost their lives during the EndSARS protests and expressing solidarity with their families.

Nigerians react as Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour takes action for EndSARS victims. Credit: @grvlagos

Source: Instagram

In an accompanying statement, he drew a direct line between the events of that day and the current state of policing in Lagos, citing the use of police to disrupt his own party declaration as evidence that the system remains broken.

He wrote:

"Today, we remember the lives lost on 20 October 2020. We mourn them and stand with the families whose lives were forever changed by the struggle against police brutality. Six years later, we must ask: what has truly changed? From the use of police to disrupt my declaration into the ADC to the poor welfare and housing conditions facing officers, we must confront a system that too often fails both citizens and those entrusted to protect them. Police officers deserve dignity and decent working conditions. Citizens deserve protection, accountability and freedom from intimidation. Neither should be sacrificed for political interests. We honour the #EndSARS victims by continuing to demand a Lagos and a Nigeria where institutions serve the people, and power is exercised with responsibility. May their sacrifice never be in vain."

See Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour's viral social media post below:

Nigerians Accuse Rhodes-Vivour of Political Opportunism

Rather than receiving applause, the tribute ignited a wave of scepticism online. Many commenters questioned why he had not made similar gestures in previous years, suggesting the timing — ahead of a Lagos governorship election — was calculated rather than sincere.

Here are some of the reactions:

@david_oyero wrote:

"But you didn't ask last year and last two years Mr Rhodes….. A o le fi ete si'le ki a ma pa laba laba. Don't do politics with the souls of our Late Comrades."

@oba_aje_1 said: "

All this one na politics. October 20 last year you no remember carry flower come but this year you carry flower come because the election is around the corner abi."

@dekunle_beatz reacted:

"Kini gbogbo eleyi, just for a political seat? Nawa"

@tiwatooope commented:

"Performative nonsense."

@iam__semileniola asked:

"Mtcheeeeeeew did he do this last year? Or a year before?"

@phybee19 shared:

"Six years later, and we are still waiting for answers about who ordered the killing of innocent protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate. Six years, and justice still feels so far away. At this point, just do everything you can to protect your life. This country no worth your life, honestly. May the souls of those we lost continue to rest in peace, and may we never forget them. 💔"

@___araoluwa___ wrote:

"20-10-2020… We will never forget! Who gave the order?🇳🇬💔"

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour’s action for EndSARS victims triggers online reactions. Credit: @grvlagos

Source: Getty Images

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour accuses APC guber candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour raised fresh questions about APC's Obafemi Hamzat's eligibility to contest the Lagos guber election.

Rhodes-Vivour said his legal team challenged Hamzat's candidacy over testimony that Hamzat swore an oath of allegiance to America. An immigration lawyer testified before the Lagos election tribunal in 2023 that Hamzat had gone through the US naturalisation process.

Source: Legit.ng