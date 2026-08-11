NANS opened applications for its 2026 NANSInnovate programme, giving student entrepreneurs a chance to compete for cash prizes

The programme is open to Nigerian students enrolled in universities, polytechnics and colleges of education across all 36 states and the FCT

Applicants must submit a business proposal, a valid student ID and a 100-word pitch, with the application portal available at grants.nanshq.org

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has opened applications for the 2026 edition of its entrepreneurship programme, NANSInnovate, allowing student entrepreneurs to compete for cash prizes worth millions of naira.

NANS National President Akinteye Babatunde announced the opening of applications in a Monday, August 10 statement, inviting Nigerian students with existing businesses or business ideas to participate in the programme.

NANS has launched its application portal for students Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the association, the initiative is designed to identify and support student entrepreneurs across universities, polytechnics and colleges of education in Nigeria.

The programme will culminate in a national pitch competition involving the top 20 finalists, who will compete for business funding.

How to apply for NANSInnovate 2026 business grant

1. Visit the official application portal

Punch reports that students interested in the programme should visit the NANSInnovate application portal at grants.nanshq.org to begin the registration process.

2. Provide your personal and school details

Applicants will be required to provide their personal information and details about the institution they attend.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens currently enrolled in a recognised:

University

Polytechnic

College of education

Students from any of Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory can apply.

3. Provide your business information

Applicants must indicate whether they are applying with an existing business or a new business idea.

They will also be required to provide details about the business or proposed venture.

4. Select your business category

Applicants must select the category that best describes their business or idea.

The available categories are:

Production/Manufacturing

Trading/Merchandise

Services

Agriculture

5. Upload your student ID

Applicants must upload a valid student identity card as part of the application.

The student ID can be submitted in any of the following formats:

JPG

PNG

PDF

6. Submit your business proposal

Applicants must submit a business proposal in Microsoft Word format.

The proposal must:

Be in Microsoft Word (.docx) format

Not exceed 10 pages

Use Times New Roman, size 12 font

Have single-line spacing

Not exceed 5MB

Applicants who have CAC or SMEDAN certificates may also submit them, although these documents are optional.

7. Write a 100-word business pitch

Applicants must submit a 100-word pitch explaining what their business is about, why it is important and how they intend to use the funding.

The pitch will form part of the application for the entrepreneurship programme.

8. Submit your application and save your entry code

After completing the application, applicants can submit their forms for consideration.

Successful submission will generate a unique entry code that applicants can use to check the status of their applications.

NANS advised applicants to save or screenshot the code for future reference.

Who can apply?

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens currently enrolled in a recognised university, polytechnic or college of education.

They must also have either an existing business or a business idea they intend to develop.

NANS says the programme is designed to identify and support student entrepreneurs Photo: Frédéric Soltan / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

NANSInnovate application free

NANS said the application is completely free and warned students against making payments to anyone in connection with the programme.

The association said anyone requesting payment for entry should be treated as a scam and reported.

According to NANS, the programme will run for a week and include learning sessions, networking opportunities and mentorship.

Participants will have opportunities to interact with investors, business leaders, industry experts and other student entrepreneurs.

The programme will also feature one-on-one mentorship and a national pitch competition, where the top 20 finalists will compete for cash prizes worth millions of naira.

NANS said the initiative is aimed at helping students develop and expand their businesses while providing access to funding and business support.

Students can submit their applications through grants.nanshq.org.

FG opens portal for Nigerians to apply for N1m for laptops, phones

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had released details of how Nigerians can apply for financing to acquire laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices through the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity, and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme.

The initiative, implemented by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP), seeks to make digital devices more accessible by offering affordable consumer credit to qualified Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng