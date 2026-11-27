A Turkish football commentator raised concerns about Victor Osimhen's fitness ahead of Galatasaray's derby clash with Beşiktaş

Osimhen has not played since suffering an injury during a Champions League match against Stuttgart in November

The commentator, who had the same surgery during his playing days, warned that recovery takes more than four weeks

Turkish football commentator Abdullah Ercan has urged Galatasaray to exercise caution with Victor Osimhen as the Turkish champions prepare for their highly anticipated derby against Beşiktaş.

Osimhen has been sidelined since picking up an injury in Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League fixture against Stuttgart in November, which required surgery.

Victor Osimhen eyes injury return against Besiktas. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen has been sidelined since picking up an injury in Galatasaray's UEFA Champions League fixture against Stuttgart in November, which required surgery.

The Nigerian striker has since missed four matches for the club, including league games against Amedspor and Samsunspor, as well as the Champions League tie against Aston Villa.

He also sat out Nigeria's two matches against Tanzania during the international break.

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk suggested the forward could be available for the Beşiktaş derby, but Ercan pushed back on the idea of fielding him from the start.

Ercan's warning on Osimhen's return

"There's talk that Osimhen will be in the starting eleven for the derby. I don't think he will, but if he gets any playing time, he'll come on as a substitute," the commentator said via Haber Sari Kirmizi.

"However, he shouldn't be risked in a game where Galatasaray is leading."

Ercan drew on personal experience to reinforce his point, revealing that he had undergone the same procedure and that the rehabilitation period extends well beyond a month.

"I had the same surgery, and it takes more than 4 weeks to recover. The most logical thing to do is to give Osimhen some playing time against Rizespor after the Beşiktaş match and then prepare him for the Champions League match," he added.

"He is the most important player for his team. There is a risk of him getting injured again."

Osimhen's injury-hit season

This marks the second time this season that the striker has been forced off through injury, having also missed a period during the September-October international break.

Despite these setbacks, Osimhen has still contributed to 13 goals for Galatasaray across the campaign, as noted by Transfermarkt, underlining how central he remains to the club's ambitions in both domestic and European competition.

Osimhen visits Deniz Gul in hospital

Legit.ng previously reported that Osimhen visited Deniz Gul in the hospital after the Turkish forward got injured against Aston Villa.

The striker took a boot to the face from former Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson while scoring the match winner in the second half of the match.

Source: Legit.ng