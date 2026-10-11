President Bola Ahmed Tinubu described the death of Eze Francis Eze Igwe as the loss of a custodian of culture and a symbol of unity

The late monarch was the Agom Ugabala II of Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State

Tinubu extended his condolences to Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, former Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State and son of the deceased

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State - President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, October 11, 2026, mourned the death of Eze Francis Eze Igwe, the Agom Ugabala II of Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Legit.ng reports that in a tribute released by the presidency, Tinubu said the late traditional ruler's passing went far beyond the loss of one man, describing him as someone whose contributions to his community left a mark that would outlast his lifetime.

President Bola Tinubu pays tribute to Eze Francis Eze Igwe, the late traditional ruler of Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community in Ebonyi State. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The president said:

"It is with profound sorrow and a deep sense of loss that I received the news of the passing of His Royal Highness, Eze Francis Eze Igwe, the revered Agom Ugabala II of Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

"The passing of a revered traditional ruler, politician, educationist, and administrator is not merely the loss of an individual; it is the loss of a custodian of culture, a repository of wisdom, and a symbol of unity whose life and service have left an enduring imprint on his people."

Tinubu highlights role of traditional institutions

President Tinubu said the late monarch held a position of honour within his community and embodied values central to Nigeria's indigenous institutions. He added that traditional rulers continue to serve a vital role in preserving cultural heritage, encouraging communal peace and building understanding among communities.

The President also reflected on the broader significance of Eze Igwe's death, saying it was a reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the lasting worth of service to family and community.

"His departure is a painful loss to his immediate family, the Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community, the people of Ikwo, and the entire Ebonyi State. His memory will remain a source of reflection and inspiration to those who knew him and to the generations that will carry forward the traditions and values he represented," Tinubu said.

Tinubu sends condolences to monarch’s family

The president directed his condolences specifically to the late monarch's son, Eric Kelechi Igwe, who previously served as Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State. He also reached out to the wider Igwe family, associates and the Ebonyi State Traditional Council.

Tinubu acknowledged the personal weight of losing a father and prayed that the family would find comfort in memories of the patriarch and the values he passed on.

Furthermore, he called on the people of Ndufu Alike Autonomous Community and the traditional institution to honour Eze Igwe's memory by keeping alive the virtues he stood for, and prayed that God would grant the late monarch eternal rest while giving his family and community the strength to bear the loss.

Read the presidency's full statement on Eze Francis Igwe's death below via the X post:

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Tinubu mourns Peter Onwubuariri

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu mourned Peter Onwubuariri, an Assistant Director of Media at the Presidential Villa and a former North American correspondent for the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Onwubuariri died after a prolonged illness.

Tinubu described the death as a painful loss to the Presidency, NAN, the media community and the country.

Source: Legit.ng