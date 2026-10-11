Bayelsa Monarch Dies at 64 After Reported Cosmetic Surgery Complications, Details Emerge
- The Amadabo of Moko-Ama in Bayelsa State, Moses Kenibara VII, has reportedly died at the age of 64 following complications from a liposuction procedure
- Tributes reportedly began circulating on social media around October 8 and 9, 2026, as mourners remembered the monarch for his contributions to peace
- Kenibara VII served as chairman of the Akassa Clan Council of Chiefs and the Central Zone of the Ijaw National Congress
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The traditional institution in Bayelsa State has reportedly lost one of its prominent figures following the death of the Amadabo of Moko-Ama, His Royal Highness Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII.
The 64-year-old monarch reportedly died following complications from a liposuction procedure, according to reports about his passing.
Kenibara VII was the traditional ruler of Moko-Ama in Sangana, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, reports News Guru.
News of his reported death prompted tributes on social media around October 8 and 9, 2026, with mourners remembering his role in promoting peace, unity and development in the Niger Delta.
Beyond his responsibilities as the ruler of Moko-Ama, Kenibara VII held prominent positions within the traditional and cultural leadership structures of the Ijaw community.
He served as chairman of the Akassa Clan Council of Chiefs, a position he assumed after succeeding Chief Newton Igbani-Okuru.
The late monarch also served as chairman of the Central Zone of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), an organisation associated with the interests and cultural identity of the Ijaw people.
Kenibara VII was crowned Amadabo of Moko-Ama in 2016. He reportedly regarded his ascension to the throne as a divine calling.
Ogun suspends Awujale selection process
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun State government suspended the process for selecting a new Awujale of Ijebuland, halting ongoing moves by kingmakers to nominate a candidate for the revered traditional stool.
The decision marks the second intervention by the state authorities since the succession process began.
The directive was communicated in a letter dated January 20, 2026, addressed to the chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.