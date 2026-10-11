The Amadabo of Moko-Ama in Bayelsa State, Moses Kenibara VII, has reportedly died at the age of 64 following complications from a liposuction procedure

Tributes reportedly began circulating on social media around October 8 and 9, 2026, as mourners remembered the monarch for his contributions to peace

Kenibara VII served as chairman of the Akassa Clan Council of Chiefs and the Central Zone of the Ijaw National Congress

The traditional institution in Bayelsa State has reportedly lost one of its prominent figures following the death of the Amadabo of Moko-Ama, His Royal Highness Moses Theophilus Kenibara VII.

The 64-year-old monarch reportedly died following complications from a liposuction procedure, according to reports about his passing.

Moses Kenibara VII died at the age of 64 following complications from a liposuction procedure. Photos: Moses Theophilus/FB.

Source: Instagram

Kenibara VII was the traditional ruler of Moko-Ama in Sangana, Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, reports News Guru.

News of his reported death prompted tributes on social media around October 8 and 9, 2026, with mourners remembering his role in promoting peace, unity and development in the Niger Delta.

Beyond his responsibilities as the ruler of Moko-Ama, Kenibara VII held prominent positions within the traditional and cultural leadership structures of the Ijaw community.

He served as chairman of the Akassa Clan Council of Chiefs, a position he assumed after succeeding Chief Newton Igbani-Okuru.

The late monarch also served as chairman of the Central Zone of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), an organisation associated with the interests and cultural identity of the Ijaw people.

Kenibara VII was crowned Amadabo of Moko-Ama in 2016. He reportedly regarded his ascension to the throne as a divine calling.

Bayelsa Monarch Dies at 64 After Reported Liposuction Complications, Details Emerge

Source: Instagram

Ogun suspends Awujale selection process

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun State government suspended the process for selecting a new Awujale of Ijebuland, halting ongoing moves by kingmakers to nominate a candidate for the revered traditional stool.

The decision marks the second intervention by the state authorities since the succession process began.

The directive was communicated in a letter dated January 20, 2026, addressed to the chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government.

Source: Legit.ng