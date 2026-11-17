The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim leader on November 17, 2026

The board alleged that a video recorded by the church's late founder in December 2021 identified a preferred successor who was not Jimmy Odukoya

Trustees accused individuals acting for Odukoya of seizing the church's official social media accounts without authorisation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ilupeju, Lagos State - The Board of Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church has appointed Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader, maintaining its position that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya no longer holds the role of Senior Pastor.

Legit.ng reports that The Fountain of Life Church in Lagos removed Jimmy Odukoya from his position as Senior Pastor.

Fountain of Life Church trustees reaffirm Jimmy Odukoya’s removal as senior pastor. Photo credit: @iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

The board confirmed that its resolution of November 16 removing Odukoya remained fully in force, and directed him to vacate the office and all its responsibilities.

As reported by Channels Television, In a statement dated Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

A video that changed everything

Central to the board's latest statement is a video recording allegedly made in December 2021 by the church's late founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in which he identified his preferred successor.

The trustees said Jimmy was present when the recording was made, and that it was witnessed by his elder brother, Pastor John Odukoya.

The board said the person identified in that recording was not Jimmy Odukoya, and that the footage was not brought to its attention until late December 2025, more than two years after the founder's death.

According to the trustees, they had relied on Jimmy's account that his father personally handed the mantle of leadership to him when they originally considered his appointment.

The board described the failure to disclose the recording as a serious matter.

"The Board considers this omission particularly grave, as the disclosure of such information could reasonably have influenced its deliberations and the ultimate decision reached," the statement said.

Governance and doctrinal concerns cited

The board said the current crisis did not emerge suddenly, disclosing that it had spent several months trying to resolve concerns around leadership succession, church administration and governance.

It said it had pursued dialogue and sought the involvement of respected Christian leaders before resorting to public action.

However, it alleged that Jimmy had not offered the level of cooperation needed to reach a resolution.

"Pastor Jimmy Odukoya has not provided the level of engagement and cooperation necessary to achieve a satisfactory resolution," the statement read.

Beyond the succession dispute, the trustees cited unresolved governance issues as well as moral and doctrinal controversies as factors behind their decision to intervene.

The board described its responsibility as going beyond administration, framing its action as a duty to protect the church's doctrine, reputation and congregation.

Okpaise's appointment as interim leader will remain in place until the board completes the process of establishing a substantive leadership structure in line with the church's governing instruments.

Board raises alarm over social media

The trustees also raised concerns about the church's online presence, alleging that people acting on Odukoya's behalf had taken control of the church's official social media accounts without approval, and were using the platforms to publish what the board called inaccurate and misleading accounts of the dispute.

The board warned the public that only statements issued and signed on its behalf should be treated as the church's official position, adding that steps were under way to restore proper control over its communication channels.

Odukoya has previously rejected his removal, insisting that he remains the church's duly recognised Senior Pastor.

Fountain of Life Church Trustees allege people acting for Odukoya seized church social media accounts. Photo credit: @iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

Jimmy Odukoya: Confusion as Fountain of Life Church releases statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Fountain of Life Church said reports of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's removal as Senior Pastor do not reflect a valid decision of its Board of Trustees.

The church said the announcement came from a group calling itself 'Concerned Members of the Board' who it claims have been acting outside the church's constitution.

Odukoya was unanimously approved as Senior Pastor and Chairman of the Board of Trustees in September 2023, the church said.

Source: Legit.ng