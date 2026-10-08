A woman mourned her partner who died in the NAF 931 crash, saying he only told her he was travelling to Abuja

An NYSC-bound graduate who changed his travel plans to help his sister was among those on the ill-fated flight

The Nigerian Navy deployed sonar equipment 48 hours after the crash to map the submerged aircraft's location

A grieving woman has broken her silence over the death of her partner in the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft crash at Igbokoda, Ondo State, saying he gave no hint that Monday, October 5, 2026, would be the last time she would see him.

In a video that has since gone viral, the woman said her partner told her he was heading to Abuja but made no mention of the danger ahead. "It's Abuja you told me you were going to, you didn't mention you won't come back. You left me," she said.

NAF 931 Crash: Grieving Lady Mourns Partner, NYSC Graduate Among Victims

Source: Twitter

NYSC graduate changed plans, never made it home

Among the confirmed victims is Ukeme David, a fresh graduate who had travelled to Benin City to complete his clearance ahead of the National Youth Service Corps. He had originally planned to return to Lagos on Wednesday, October 7, but a family request prompted him to board the aircraft two days earlier to care for his sister while their mother was away.

A family member, who asked not to be named, said the loss was devastating. "He was a very intelligent student. He left Benin in the aircraft to come and look after his sister, when his mother was to return this weekend. He had intended to come on Wednesday, but Monday became his last day. He was an only son," the source said.

The same family source revealed that another victim was the son of an Air Force personnel, and that Flying Officer IM Adeshina had distinguished himself academically. "For Flying Officer IM Adeshina, he was the best student during his NDA," the source added, referring to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The family also said weather conditions at the time of the crash were a concern, though no official cause has been established. "We are suspecting weather because information in the area said the weather was not too good. But that is not our concern. Our immediate concern now is to get their corpses and those of others for burial," the source said.

Sonar survey begins to locate submerged aircraft

Exactly 48 hours after the crash, authorities launched an underwater survey using side-scan sonar equipment to map the crash site and pinpoint the aircraft's position beneath the water. The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, deployed the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Department with the specialised equipment to get a clearer picture of the submerged area, given the turbid conditions of the swamp.

Navy divers and Air Force drone pilots are working alongside the sonar team, with a swamp buggy on standby for excavation once the aircraft's precise location is confirmed.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Abubakar Abdullahi Mustapha, and Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdul Suleh visited the crash site by boat to assess the operation. Rear Admiral Mustapha conveyed appreciation from the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, to Ondo State government and community leaders for their continued support.

Separately, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, agreed to strengthen collaboration between the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigerian Air Force on safety, airworthiness, and training. Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, also visited NAF headquarters in Abuja to sign the condolence register.

Obidient, 4 others confirmed among dead passengers

Legit.ng earlier reported that influential Obidient movement figure Serah Ibrahim has publicly named five people she knew personally among those who died when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft crashed in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, October 5.

In a post shared on her verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, October 7, Ibrahim paid tribute to Chikaodi, George Eledan, Aham Manchester, Ukeme Maradona and Brother Isaac, each of whom she remembered with personal recollections that brought the human cost of the tragedy into sharp focus.

Source: Legit.ng