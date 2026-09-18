The All Progressives Congress in Abia state has cleared the air on recent claims about the party in some quarters

In a statement, the party said it would not be distracted by such drama but rather focus on its quest to win the 2027 election in the state

The party also sent a message to the state government, led by Alex Otti of the Labour Party

The Abia state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims in some quarters that the party lacks capacity in the state.

The party's publicity secretary in the state, Uche Aguoru, addressed issues concerning the APC in a statement issued on Friday, September 18, 2026, and sent to Legit.ng.

Abia APC highlights its preparedness in the state to defeat Alex Otti-led government.

Source: Twitter

2027 election: Abia APC speaks on its readiness

Speaking on the party's readiness for the 2027 elections, Aguoru said the APC would not disclose the level of work it had put in silently to ensure the defeat of Governor Alex Otti.

He claimed the party was the only one in Abia state that had embarked on aggressive grassroots campaigning across all wards, and that it was preparing to begin tours of the local government areas.

"We will not be tempted or be pushed into disclosing the level of work that has been put in silently by our Party to ensure that Alex Otti is kicked out from office by February, it is important that I remind you that the APC is the only political party in Abia State that has embarked on aggressive grassroots campaigning across all the wards in Abia State, while preparing to kick-start our LGA tours," the statement read.

The APC spokesman also urged residents of the state to support the party in the 2027 elections.

APC on Ogbonnaya and Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road

The APC also addressed claims that Chief Charles Ogbonnaya was against the reconstruction of the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road.

According to the statement, Ogbonnaya was never against the project. The party said he was only out to ensure that President Bola Tinubu and the APC-led federal government received the credit they deserved for the road, rather than the state government.

Alex Otti of Abia state is seeking a second term in office amid opposition from the APC.

Source: UGC

Abia: What are APC's chances in 2027?

The party is seeking to wrestle power from Alex Otti, the incumbent governor of the state, who is seeking re-election in 2027. Otti was elected governor of the state under the Labour Party (LP) in 2023.

The APC earlier declared Eric Opah as its 2027 guber candidate in the state. The party had earlier announced that Opah polled a total of 125,977 votes to defeat his closest rival, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh, who scored 5,905 votes.

The party previously sent a message to candidates who lost during its primaries in the state.

2027: APC blasts Otti over political loyalty

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the Abia APC called out Otti over his loyalty as he pursues re-election in the 2027 general election.

The party claimed that the governor is pretending to support the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government while secretly working against the ruling administration.

Source: Legit.ng