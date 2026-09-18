The Abuja Court of Appeal set aside a Federal High Court judgment that had stripped the Nigeria Democratic Congress of its registration

A two-member majority ruled that the lower court abused its power by sitting in appeal over its own earlier judgment

NDC founder Seriake Dickson reacted to the ruling on X, saying the decision protects Nigeria's democratic space

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal on Friday, September 18, 2026, overturned a Federal High Court decision that had deregistered the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), the opposition party under which Peter Obi is contesting the 2027 presidential election.

A two-member majority panel (Justice Danjuma and Justice Hassan) held that the Federal High Court judgment of June 26, 2026, which deregistered the NDC, was an abuse of judicial power. The appellate court found that the lower court had no business sitting in appeal over its own earlier judgment of December 10, 2025, which had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the NDC in the first place.

The Court of Appeal upholds the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), overturning the earlier Lokoja court ruling. Photo credit: Henry Seriake Dickson

Source: Facebook

The Court of Appeal also dismissed the claims surrounding the NDC's use of a logo said to belong to another political association, the Peace Movement Party (PMP). That logo dispute had formed the basis of Justice Isah Dashen's ruling that led to the deregistration.

NDC: Dickson reacts to ruling

NDC founder Seriake Dickson welcomed the decision of the Appeal Court on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, commending Justices Danjuma and Hassan for what he described as a defence of Nigeria's multiparty democracy.

"We want to use this opportunity once again to commend the Nigerian judiciary, and in particular, Hon. Justice Danjuma and Hon. Justice Hassan, for upholding the integrity of the Nigerian judiciary and, by their decisions, expanding the sphere of multiparty democratic participation in Nigeria," he wrote.

Dickson stated that the original deregistration judgment had come as a shock to the party, adding that the Court of Appeal's ruling had restored the NDC's standing ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The NDC continues to exist. Our registration remains valid and subsisting, and we and all our candidates will participate in all elections in 2027 and beyond, by the grace of God," he said.

He also appeared to address attempts to use legal proceedings to weaken the party, warning that such tactics would not succeed.

Dickson added:

"A resort to arm-twisting, inducing or intimidating the judiciary will not work. We remain confident in the strength of our message, the commitment of our members, the viability of our candidates, and the support of Nigerians."

The serving senator urged party members to shift focus fully to election campaigns, saying the NDC would take on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.

Peter Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after he resigned from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Henry Seriake Dickson-led NDC focuses fully on the 2027 general elections in Nigeria. Photo credit: Henry Seriake Dickson

Source: Facebook

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Dickson boasts of presidential credentials

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Dickson asserted that nobody is doing the party a favour by handing the presidential ticket to Peter Obi for the 2027 elections.

Dickson, the NDC founder, stated that he could have emerged as the party's presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls, citing his track record.

He urged Obi's supporters to remain calm and avoid actions that could undermine the party.

Source: Legit.ng