A Nigerian lady posted a heartwarming video on TikTok showing the reunion between herself and her father

According to the young lady, she had been away from her father for about six years after relocating abroad

Social media users who watched the video were left in awe as they reacted to the father-daughter reunion

A clip that circulated online captured an emotional indoor reunion that appeared to have taken place inside a church.

The footage showed a lady dressed in red moving towards an older man, her father, and the moment quickly turned into a heartfelt embrace that drew attention from those who watched it.

Abroad returnee captures moment she reunited with her father. Photo credit: @curatedbyella0/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady Returns After 6 Years Abroad

The daughter had returned to Nigeria after six years spent abroad and had decided to surprise her father who called out her name upon recognising her.

The atmosphere throughout the recording was joyful and sentimental, with the interaction between the father and daughter standing out as the central focus.

Father And Daughter's Reunion Melts Hearts

Curatedbyella0 approached in a manner that suggested anticipation and affection, and the older man responded with visible emotion as the embrace unfolded.

Accompanying the visuals was a romantic backing track that played throughout the duration of the clip.

The song carried lyrics that spoke about deep affection, devotion, and admiration, with references to a loved one being seen as a source of comfort and heavenly presence, alongside expressions of how difficult life would have been without that person and how far the singer would have gone for love.

See the post below:

Lady reunites with dad after 16 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried as she reunited with her father 19 years after he left her in Nigeria and travelled abroad.

A video of their reunion trended as she opened up on what happened, stating that she was two years old when he left.

Source: Legit.ng