The US Department of Justice has published an updated list of immigration practitioners currently under discipline, including several Nigerian lawyers

The Nigerian lawyers on the list face sanctions ranging from suspension to disbarment for professional misconduct before US immigration courts

The Executive Office for Immigration Review manages the attorney discipline programme that produced the list

The United States Department of Justice, through its Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), has published an updated list of immigration practitioners currently facing disciplinary action, with several lawyers of Nigerian origin appearing among those sanctioned.

The list, maintained by the EOIR's Attorney Discipline Programme, covers practitioners who have been disbarred or suspended from appearing before US immigration courts.

US releases a list of 15 Nigerian lawyers sanctioned for professional misconduct. Photo credit: Al Drago, Traveler1116

Source: Getty Images

The most recent update, dated September 17, 2026, flags William B. Rounds of California as the newest addition, but a review of the full register identifies multiple Nigerian-named practitioners who have faced serious professional consequences.

Nigerian lawyers on the US sanctions list

The following Nigerian practitioners appear on the EOIR's list of currently disciplined immigration lawyers:

1. Taiwo A. Agbaje, Maryland — disbarred on May 6, 2016, with no reinstatement recorded.

2. Alexander O. Akpodiete, Florida — suspended for six months effective September 3, 2008, with no reinstatement recorded.

3. Frank A.K. Awuah, District of Columbia/Maryland — placed on indefinite suspension effective October 1, 2001, with no reinstatement recorded.

4. Cyril O. Chukwurah, Houston, Texas — disbarred on February 14, 2012, with no reinstatement recorded.

5. Jude Chukwuma Ezeala, Maryland — placed on indefinite suspension effective April 17, 2017, with no reinstatement recorded.

6. Olayemi Isaac Falusi, Maryland — placed on indefinite suspension effective September 27, 2018, with no reinstatement recorded.

7. Kehinde Oluwaranti Jobi, New York — placed on indefinite suspension effective November 4, 2009, and reinstated on October 11, 2023.

8. Uchechi Okechukwu Nwakanma (also known as Prince Nwakanma), Houston, Texas — disbarred effective August 31, 2017, following an immediate suspension imposed on December 1, 2015, with no reinstatement recorded.

9. Emelike Nwosuocha, Florida — suspended effective May 29, 2024, with no reinstatement recorded.

10. Anthony Emeka Nze Nwosu, New York — placed on indefinite suspension effective January 3, 2024, with no reinstatement recorded.

11. Martin E. Nwizubo, Washington — placed on indefinite suspension effective June 30, 2017, with no reinstatement recorded.

12. Chinyere Alex Ogoke, Illinois — disbarred effective August 11, 2021, following an immediate suspension imposed on August 20, 2020, with no reinstatement recorded.

13. Ginikanwa Chinaemerem Okedi, Maryland — placed on indefinite suspension effective January 11, 2021, with no reinstatement recorded.

14. Michael Imevbore Ojo, Houston, Texas — suspended for 12 months effective December 2, 2005, with no reinstatement recorded.

15. Emeka M. Uyamadu, Houston, Texas — disbarred on October 20, 2010, with no reinstatement recorded.

About the EOIR Discipline Programme

The EOIR's Attorney Discipline Programme enforces professional conduct rules governing lawyers who appear before US immigration courts and the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Sanctions range from short suspensions to permanent disbarment and apply to both attorneys and accredited representatives.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had released a list of over 60 lawyers barred or suspended due to professional misconduct.

Tinubu asks US court to block FBI, DEA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Tinubu had asked the US court to block the FBI and DEA from releasing his record.

Tinubu, participating in the case as an intervenor, filed his response on Friday at the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

Through his lawyers, he asked the court to deny a motion for summary judgment brought by Aaron Greenspan, founder of the legal transparency platform PlainSite, and to allow existing redactions and withheld material in documents already produced by the FBI and DEA to stand.

Source: Legit.ng