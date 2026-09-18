Canada's immigration authority outlined two distinct categories of work permits that foreign nationals can obtain directly at a point of entry

One work permit requires a confirmed job offer, while the other does not, and applicants cannot choose which type applies to them

Canada also listed specific categories of foreigners who are not eligible to apply for a work permit at a point of entry

Canada's immigration authority has detailed the two categories of work permits available to eligible foreign nationals applying at a point of entry, clarifying the requirements for each and outlining who does not qualify for this route.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, foreigners who are eligible to apply at a point of entry may receive either an employer-specific work permit or an open work permit. Crucially, applicants do not get to decide which type they receive.

Canada lists 2 types of work permits available to foreigners at port of entry. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Types of work permit at Canadian border

1. Employer-specific work permit

The employer-specific work permit requires the applicant to have a confirmed job offer in hand before applying. This ties the holder to a particular employer, role, and location as outlined in the permit.

2. Open work permit

The open work permit works differently. It is reserved for people in particular circumstances and does not require a job offer. Because it targets a narrower set of situations, not everyone can qualify for it simply by preference.

Who cannot apply at Canada's point of entry

Canada has also made clear that certain categories of travellers are barred from using the point-of-entry application route entirely.

Those who need a visitor visa or hold citizenship of a visa-required country are ineligible. International Experience Canada applicants who are not citizens or permanent residents of the United States also fall outside the scope of this route. Workers applying under the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Programme, as well as those seeking a post-graduation work permit, must go through a different process.

Additionally, individuals who leave Canada and re-enter from the United States or Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon for the purpose of accessing immigration services on their return cannot use the point-of-entry route, unless they meet specific conditions set out by the authority.

The guidance is relevant for Nigerians and other African nationals exploring legal pathways to work in Canada, particularly amid growing interest in international migration as an economic option.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng