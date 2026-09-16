Abdulazeez Yari, President Bola Tinubu's campaign DG, announced the passing of his aunt, Hajiya Rakkiya Jibrin, on Wednesday, September 16

Hajiya Rakkiya, who died at the age of 85, was described as a woman whose kindness earned her wide respect in her community

Yari called on the public to pray for her soul and asked Allah to grant the family strength to bear the loss

Abdulazeez Yari, the Director General of President Bola Tinubu's campaign organisation, has announced the death of his aunt, Hajiya Rakkiya Jibrin, who passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the age of 85.

Yari shared the news via his official X account, describing the loss as deeply painful for him and the entire family.

President Bola Tinubu's campaign DG, Abdulaziz Yari, mourns as his aunt dies Photo Credit: @SenatorAAYari

Source: Twitter

In his post, Yari said Hajiya Rakkiya was a woman of exceptional character whose warmth and care for those around her left a lasting mark on her community. He noted that her kindness had earned her the love and respect of many people throughout her life, and that her positive influence would outlive her.

Yari's tribute to Hajiya Rakkiya Jibrin

The former Zamfara State governor opened his tribute with the Islamic declaration of loss: "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un," before expressing gratitude to God for the 85 years the family shared with her.

"Her death is a painful loss to our entire family and me. She was a good woman who cared deeply for everyone around her," Yari wrote in the post.

He asked members of the public to keep Hajiya Rakkiya in their prayers, calling on Allah to forgive her shortcomings, show mercy on her soul, and grant her Aljannah Firdaus. He also prayed for strength for his family and all others mourning her passing.

Yari wrote:

"May Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings, have mercy on her soul and grant her Aljannah Firdaus. May He grant our family and all those mourning her the strength to bear this loss. Amin."

Read the full tweet on X here:

PDP former national chairman, Tukur, is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bamanga Tukur, a towering figure in Nigerian politics and business for over six decades, died in Abuja on Saturday, September 12.

Tukur held major roles including Governor of old Gongola State, Minister of Industries, and PDP National Chairman from 2012 to 2014.

Beyond politics, he founded BHI Holdings and led the Africa Business Roundtable as a founder, past president, and Life Patron.

Source: Legit.ng