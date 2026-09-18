A video of Peller and Jarvis discussing the Abuja house gifted to him by billionaire Ochacho surfaced online on Thursday, September 17, 2026

Jarvis confirmed she was excited about the gift but dropped a bombshell detail about the property's current state

Peller fired back at his wife after she revealed what he had told her about the house before she saw it for herself

A live stream conversation between content creator Peller and his wife Jarvis has set the internet buzzing after Jarvis dropped an unexpected revelation about the Abuja house billionaire real estate businessman Ochacho gave Peller as a wedding gift.

When Peller married Jarvis in August, Ochacho presented him with a key to the property, and many assumed they were receiving a completed building.

Fans react as Jarvis addresses Peller's uncompleted house gift from Ochacho. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The video, which surfaced online on Thursday, 17 September 2026, shows the couple discussing the property during a live stream.

Peller opened the conversation by asking Jarvis whether she liked the house Ochacho had gifted him. She responded warmly, describing it as "wow" and saying she was super excited about it. Peller then pressed further, asking whether his wife was genuinely happy for him.

Jarvis drops the bombshell about house gift

Jarvis reacts after seeing Ochacho's house gift to her house. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis confirmed she was happy for him "crazily," but then added the detail that had fans in stitches: "the house does not have a roof".

Peller quickly told her to be quiet, clarifying that the building is not yet completed but that construction would be finished before they return in December. He also mentioned that they planned to visit the property on Friday before leaving on Monday.

Jarvis, however, was not done. She revealed that the way Peller had described the house to her beforehand, her imagination had run wild, implying she had expected far more than an unfinished structure.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller and his wife's conversation about their gift :

Fans react to Peller and Jarvis's exchange

The clip quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many finding humour in the couple's candid exchange:

@vik.thour2 wrote:

"He eventually loan the house to Peller"

@omah_phinysweet reacted:

"Hmmm mmmmm chai awwww"

@francisdaddies commented:

"Jarvis no d hide mouth."

@ayofrancis123 said:

"Na this house go later scatter house make una no go sell am"

@lincolncityempire wrote:

"Jarvis sabi say that man d whine"

Peller scolds Jarvis over Dangote's refinery shares

Legit.ng reported that a video of popular Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis discussing their investments in Dangote shares surfaced on X on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, sparking reactions from social media users.

In the video, Jarvis disclosed that she had invested N1 million in the Dangote IPO, a revelation that appeared to leave Peller visibly surprised.

Peller revealed that he had invested N200,000, highlighting the significant difference between their investments. Reacting to Jarvis’ investment, Peller jokingly warned her about the risks involved in putting such a large sum of money into an investment. His colourful reaction to the revelation amused viewers and added a lighthearted touch to their conversation.

Source: Legit.ng