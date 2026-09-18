BBNaija winner Phyna fired back at Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing after a celebrity boxing event announced the two rivals would meet in the ring

Balmoral Group confirmed the bout, titled 'Chaos in the Ring,' is scheduled for October 1 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos

Nkechi Blessing responded in the comment section of Phyna's video, and her reply immediately set the internet buzzing

BBNaija winner Phyna has fired back after celebrity boxing organisers announced she will face Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing in an official boxing bout, turning their long-running social media war into something far more serious.

On Friday, September 18, Balmoral Group shared a promotional poster on Instagram confirming that the two women will square off in a match officially titled "Chaos in the Ring," scheduled for 1 October 2026 at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Phyna and Nkechi Blessing prepare for celebrity boxing showdown in Lagos. Photo: unusualphyna/nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN and SuperSport.

The organisers captioned their post:

"Plot twist? Let's see what the women can do. 🥊🔥 Phyna 🆚 Nkechi. The rivalry is real. Now, let's see who backs it up when the bell rings. 👀🥊 October 1 | Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos."

Phyna issues a direct warning to Nkechi Blessing

Phyna wasted no time responding. In a video posted to her Instagram page on the same day, she came out swinging with a sharp message aimed squarely at the actress.

"Nkechi, if I catch you. I promise you, e don be. Thank God for Chaos in the Rings, I go show you wetin no good," she said in the clip.

She accompanied the video with a caption that left little room for interpretation, tagging Nkechi Blessing directly and writing:

"@nkechiblessingsunday @nkechi_blessing_sunday wassup????!!!!! I love how them no let me waste my strength dey follow you go back and forth, I go beat you like who thief 😡💔 let's get in the dam ring."

Phyna and Nkechi Blessing take their social media feud to the boxing ring. Photo: unusualphyna/nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing claps back in the comments

Rather than stay quiet, Nkechi Blessing jumped into the comment section of Phyna's post with a response that matched the energy.

She wrote:

"Actress Nkechi blessing Sunday was caught shaking after BBN winner Phyna threatened to beat the living day light out of her😩😩😩😩😩😩🥲🥲🥲."

The actress also separately confirmed she is ready to take their feud from the comment section into the boxing ring, expressing full confidence in her ability to handle the BBNaija star when they meet face to face.

The two women have been exchanging sharp words on social media for some time, with the dispute becoming increasingly personal in recent weeks.

Phyna had previously addressed the origins of the feud publicly, though both parties have continued to trade blows online.

The October 1 bout now gives them a scheduled, official setting to settle things properly.

Watch Phyna speak about her boxing match with Nkechi Blessing in the Instagram video below:

Phyna shows readiness to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng also reported that Phyna revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng