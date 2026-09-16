Adejuwon Adekunle, aka Asa, was shot by unidentified gunmen near a recreation centre in Osogbo in the early hours of Tuesday

The Osun State Police Command said preliminary findings pointed to a possible cult-related motive behind the shooting

Police said the case has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department and no arrests have been made yet

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Gunmen shot and killed a man identified as Adejuwon Adekunle, also known as Asa, near a recreation centre in the Dele Yes Sir community of Osogbo, Osun State, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Adekunle was attacked between 1:30am and 2am by yet-to-be-identified assailants who reportedly tracked him to the location.

Suspected cultists kill man in Osun State. Photo credit:@PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

He was rushed to a hospital after being shot but was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was subsequently deposited at the morgue.

As reported by The Punch, the state police spokesperson Abiodun Ojelabi said the armed men arrived in the area and opened fire indiscriminately.

Police point to cult rivalry

Ojelabi said the attack bore the hallmarks of a cult-related incident, though investigations were still at an early stage.

"What happened in Dele Yes Sir is suspected to be a cult-related attack. The incident occurred around 2am on Tuesday. We got information that some armed men went to the area and started shooting sporadically. One Adejuwon Adekunle, aka Asa, was shot and rushed to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead on arrival," Ojelabi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police had directed that the matter be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for a more thorough investigation. No arrests have been made in connection with the killing as of the time of this report.

Second violent incident under investigation

Separately, the Osun State Police Command said persons had been invited for questioning over the killing of Accord Party chieftain Olalekan Oyeyemi, popularly known as Emir Ajagungbade, who was killed in Ile-Ife on Sunday.

Ojelabi declined to name those invited for interrogation, saying only that operatives at the Criminal Investigation Department had questioned them. He confirmed that no arrests had been made in that case either.

"No arrest has been made yet. Some persons were invited by our operatives at the Criminal Investigation Department, and they were interrogated about the incident," Ojelabi said.

The circumstances surrounding both killings remain under investigation.

Police suspect cult rivalry and have transferred the case to the Criminal Investigation Department

Source: Original

Police recover second body from motor park

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Osun state police command recovered a second body from the Mayfair Motor Park in Ile-Ife, days after Olalekan Oyeyemi was shot dead there.

Oyeyemi, widely known as Emir Ajagungbade, was earlier buried in Osogbo as police transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Osun's commissioner for transportation denied claims that he endorsed Emir as the next NURTW state chairman before the killing occurred.

Source: Legit.ng