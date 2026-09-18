Canada's immigration authority released a full list of documents required when applying for a work permit at a port of entry

Applicants whose jobs require a Labour Market Impact Assessment must present a positive LMIA confirmation letter alongside a job offer letter

Workers in LMIA-exempt categories face a different set of requirements, including an offer of employment number generated through the Employer Portal

Canada's immigration authority has published a detailed breakdown of the documents that foreign nationals must have on hand when applying for a work permit at a Canadian border crossing.

While some documents were required from all travellers, some are specific to the kind of work permit.

Canada lists documents foreigners must submit for work permit at port of entry. Photo: getty

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Documents for work permit at Canadian border

According to the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website, every applicant arriving at a port of entry is required to carry a valid passport or travel document, as well as proof of a passed medical examination if one is required for their specific case.

Importantly, the medical results must still be valid at the time of arrival.

Applicants who have not yet left their home country can choose to complete an upfront medical exam before travelling, and presenting that proof at the border means the issued work permit will not carry any medical conditions.

Canada: Documents for LMIA-based work permits

Foreign workers whose employment requires a Labour Market Impact Assessment must bring two key documents: a positive LMIA, sometimes referred to as a confirmation letter, and a job offer letter from their Canadian employer. The LMIA serves as evidence that a genuine need exists for a foreign worker to fill the position and that no Canadian citizen or permanent resident was available to take the role.

The job offer letter, which is separate from and generally less detailed than a full employment contract, must outline the worker's pay and any deductions, their specific job duties, and the conditions of employment, including working hours.

Requirements for LMIA-exempt applicants

Workers whose positions fall under LMIA-exempt categories face a slightly different process. Their employer must provide them with a full employment contract rather than a simple job offer letter, along with an offer of employment number.

To generate that number, the employer is required to submit an offer of employment through the federal Employer Portal. Once the submission is complete, the portal produces a unique number that the worker must include in their work permit application.

There are, however, exceptions to this requirement. Certain LMIA-exempt employers, such as foreign missions and international organisations, are not obliged to submit an offer of employment through the portal and will therefore not have a number to provide.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng