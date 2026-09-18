A Japanese woman based in Canada has shared an emotional post on X after receiving major immigration news

The post, which attracted over 240,000 views, included a confirmation email from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada

Mirai's tearful message captured the weight of her journey, resonating with thousands of followers online

A Japanese woman living in Canada moved thousands of people online after posting about a life-changing milestone on 15 September 2026.

Writing on X under the handle @happyisland36, Mirai announced that her Canadian permanent residency application had finally been approved. She shared a screenshot of an official email from the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) confirming her new status, which included access to her eCoPR, an electronic Confirmation of Permanent Resident, through the IRCC Permanent Residence Portal.

A Canada-based Japanese lady's permanent residency application gets approved. Photo credit: @happyisland36/X, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Japanese lady becomes Canadian permanent resident

In her post, Mirai wrote in Japanese, expressing that she was simply overwhelmed with emotion upon seeing the news. She thanked Canada in a heartfelt message that captured just how much the moment meant to her.

She said in English translation:

"Finally! My permanent residency is approved...! 🥹🥹🥹 "

"It's so moving... somehow I'm just overwhelmed with emotion, thank you Canada *tears*"

The post quickly caught fire online, drawing over 240,000 views, 6,000 likes, 557 replies, and 192 retweets within a short period.

What Canadian permanent residency means

Canadian permanent residency grants foreign nationals the right to live and work anywhere in the country, access most social benefits available to Canadian citizens, and eventually apply for citizenship after meeting residency requirements. The process can be lengthy and demanding, which explains why approval often carries such deep personal significance for applicants.

For Mirai, the journey to that single email had evidently been long enough to reduce her to tears the moment it arrived.

See Mirai's post that captured hearts across the internet:

Canada releases new immigration data

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada published its latest immigration data, confirming that its 2026 permanent residency targets remain on track across all major categories. The update offers Nigerians and other prospective immigrants a clearer view of the country’s progress as IRCC continues to release monthly figures.

But while Canada is maintaining its wider admission plans, it has closed a special permanent residence pathway for Hong Kong nationals. With more than 30,000 applications involving about 48,000 people already submitted, thousands of applicants are now waiting to see what comes next.

Source: Legit.ng