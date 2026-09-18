CAC has clarified that paying taxes does not replace filing annual returns, which keeps registered entities’ information current

Annual-return obligations cover companies, business names, churches, NGOs and other incorporated trustees, including inactive entities

Late filings may trigger penalties or deregistration, but businesses can submit annual returns through CAC’s online platform

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Paying your company’s taxes does not necessarily mean your business has met all its statutory obligations in Nigeria.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has reminded business owners that filing annual returns is a separate requirement from paying taxes, and completing one does not automatically satisfy the other.

CAC releases new criteria for Nigerian businesses: 4 key things to know. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

In a video titled “Annual returns are not tax, know the difference!” shared on its X handle, the commission explained that annual returns provide updated information about registered entities and help confirm their continued status on the CAC register.

Here are four important things business owners and registered organisations should know.

1. CAC annual returns are not taxes

One of the biggest points of confusion is the difference between annual returns and tax payments.

Taxes relate to obligations arising from a business’s activities, income and other taxable transactions. Annual returns, however, are regulatory filings submitted to the CAC to keep information about a registered entity up to date.

This means a company may have paid its taxes but could still be non-compliant with the CAC if it fails to file its annual returns when required.

The filing obligation generally applies even if the business was inactive during the relevant period.

2. It is not just companies that must file

The requirement extends beyond limited liability companies.

Registered entities such as business names and incorporated trustees are also covered by CAC annual-return requirements.

Incorporated trustees can include non-governmental organisations, churches, mosques, cultural associations and other registered organisations.

Business owners should therefore not assume that annual returns are required only from large companies or businesses generating significant revenue.

3. Ignoring annual returns can have consequences

Failure to file annual returns can attract penalties and create compliance problems for a registered entity.

More importantly, prolonged failure to meet the requirement could affect the organisation’s standing on the CAC register and may ultimately expose it to deregistration in line with applicable rules.

Keeping filings current is therefore important for businesses seeking to maintain good regulatory standing.

4. Filing can be done online

Businesses can submit their annual returns through the CAC’s online platform.

Depending on the type of entity and applicable requirements, businesses may need to update their details, provide information such as turnover and net assets, select the appropriate financial year and submit supporting documents.

Financial statements or audited accounts may also be required in applicable cases.

What Nigerian businesses should remember

Nigerian business owners may face a penalty if they default on filing annual returns. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The key distinction is simple: paying tax and filing CAC annual returns are two different compliance obligations.

Meeting one does not automatically cover the other.

For entrepreneurs, SMEs and other registered organisations, keeping annual returns up to date can help prevent penalties, maintain regulatory compliance and protect the entity’s status on the CAC register.

CAC mandates companies to update letterheads

Legit.ng earlier reported that thousands of Nigerian businesses are racing to update official documents ahead of an August 1 enforcement deadline set by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), with smaller firms expected to bear the steepest compliance burden.

The commission issued a public notice on Wednesday, confirming it would activate full enforcement of Sections 304(1), 304(2) and 729(1)(c) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020.

Source: Legit.ng