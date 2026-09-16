The US Department of State released a global directory of embassies and consulates where applicants can process nonimmigrant visas for temporary travel to the US

The list covers diplomatic posts across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific, with some countries directed to apply through neighbouring nations

Nigeria's visa applications are processed in Lagos, while several African countries are referred to posts in other nations

The United States has released a list of its embassies and consulates around the world where applicants can process nonimmigrant visas for temporary travel to the country.

The information covers diplomatic posts across different countries and provides applicants with location-specific details on visa services.

US publishes global list of embassies and consulates handling temporary travel visas. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

According to the US Department of State, applicants can select the city where they intend to apply to access specific information about the visa process.

Here is the full list of US embassies and consulates that process nonimmigrant visas, arranged alphabetically by location.

Here is the content converted into a clean list:

Afghanistan – See Pakistan – Islamabad

Albania – Tirana

Algeria – Algiers

Andorra – See Spain – Madrid

Angola – Luanda

Anguilla – See Barbados – Bridgetown

Antigua and Barbuda – See Barbados – Bridgetown

Argentina – Buenos Aires

Armenia – Yerevan

Aruba – See Colombia – Bogota

Australia – Sydney

Australia – Melbourne

Australia – Perth

Austria – Vienna

Azerbaijan – Baku

Azores – See Portugal – Lisbon

Bahamas – Nassau

Bahrain – Manama

Bangladesh – Dhaka

Barbados – Bridgetown

Belarus – See Lithuania – Vilnius, Poland – Warsaw

Belgium – Brussels

Belize – Belmopan

Benin – See Togo – Lome

Bermuda – Hamilton

Bhutan – See India – New Delhi

Bolivia – La Paz

Bonaire – See Colombia – Bogota

Bosnia & Herzegovina – Sarajevo

Botswana – See South Africa – Johannesburg

Brazil – Brasilia

Brazil – Porto Alegre

Brazil – Recife

Brazil – Rio de Janeiro

Brazil – Sao Paulo

British V1rgin Islands – See Barbados – Bridgetown

Brunei – Bandar Seri Begawan

Bulgaria – Sofia

Burkina Faso – See Togo – Lome

Burma – Rangoon

Burundi – See Uganda – Kampala

Cabo Verde – Praia

Cambodia – Phnom Penh

Cameroon – Yaoundé

Canada – Calgary

Canada – Halifax

Canada – Montreal

Canada – Ottawa

Canada – Quebec

Canada – Toronto

Canada – Vancouver

Canary Islands – See Spain – Madrid

Cayman Islands – See Jamaica – Kingston

Central African Republic – See Cameroon – Yaoundé

Chad – See Cameroon – Yaoundé

Chile – Santiago

China – Beijing

China – Guangzhou

China – Shanghai

China – Shenyang

China – Wuhan

China – S.A.R. Hong Kong

China – S.A.R. Macau – See China – S.A.R. Hong Kong

Christmas Islands – See Australia – Sydney

Cocos (Keeling Islands) – See Australia – Sydney

Colombia – Bogota

Comoros – See South Africa – Johannesburg

Cook Islands – See New Zealand – Auckland

Costa Rica – San Jose

Côte d’Ivoire – Abidjan

Croatia – Zagreb

Cuba – See Guyana – Georgetown

Curacao – Willemstad

Cyprus – Nicosia

Czech Republic – Prague

Democratic Republic of the Congo – Kinshasa

Denmark – Copenhagen

Djibouti – Djibouti

Dominica – See Barbados – Bridgetown

Dominican Republic – Santo Domingo

Ecuador – Guayaquil

Ecuador – Guayaquil

Egypt – Cairo

El Salvador – San Salvador

Equatorial Guinea – Malabo

Eritrea – See Uganda – Kampala

Estonia – Tallinn

Eswatini – See South Africa – Johannesburg

Ethiopia – Addis Ababa

Falkland Islands – See United Kingdom – London

Faroe Islands – See Sweden – Stockholm

Federated States of Micronesia – Kolonia

Fiji – Suva

Finland – Helsinki

France – Paris

French Guiana – See Guyana – Georgetown

French Polynesia – See Fiji – Suva

Gabon – See Cameroon – Yaoundé

The Gambia – See Senegal – Dakar

Germany – Berlin

Germany – Frankfurt

Germany – Munich

Georgia – Tbilisi

Ghana – Accra

Gibraltar – See United Kingdom – London

Greece – Athens

Greenland – See Denmark – Copenhagen

Grenada – See Barbados – Bridgetown

Guadeloupe – See Barbados – Bridgetown

Guatemala – Guatemala City

Guinea – See Senegal – Dakar

Guinea-Bissau – See Senegal – Dakar

Guyana – Georgetown

Haiti – See Bahamas – Nassau

Honduras – Tegucigalpa

Hungary – Budapest

Iceland – Reykjavik

India – Chennai

India – Hyderabad

India – Kolkata

India – Mumbai

India – New Delhi

Indonesia – Jakarta

Indonesia – Surabaya

Iran – See United Arab Emirates – Dubai

Iraq – Baghdad

Ireland – Dublin

Israel – Jerusalem

Italy – Florence

Italy – Naples

Italy – Rome

Jamaica – Kingston

Japan – Fukuoka

Japan – Naha

Japan – Osaka/Kobe

Japan – Sapporo

Japan – Tokyo

Jordan – Amman

Kazakhstan – Almaty

Kazakhstan – Astana

Kenya – Nairobi

Kiribati – See Fiji – Suva

Kosovo – Pristina

Kuwait – Kuwait City

Kyrgyzstan – Bishkek

Laos – Vientiane

Latvia – Riga

Lebanon – Beirut

Lesotho – See South Africa – Johannesburg

Liberia – Monrovia

Libya – See Tunisia – Tunis

Liechtenstein – See Switzerland – Bern

Lithuania – Vilnius

Luxembourg – Luxembourg

Madagascar – See South Africa – Johannesburg

Malawi – See Kenya – Nairobi

Malaysia – Kuala Lumpur

Maldives – See Sri Lanka – Colombo

Mali – See Senegal – Dakar

Malta – Valletta

Marshall Islands – Majuro

Martinique – See Barbados – Bridgetown

Mauritania – See Senegal – Dakar

Mauritius – Port Louis

Mayotte – See Mauritius – Port Louis

Mexico – Ciudad Juarez

Mexico – Guadalajara

Mexico – Hermosillo

Mexico – Merida

Mexico – Mexico City

Mexico – Matamoros

Mexico – Monterrey

Mexico – Nogales

Mexico – Nuevo Laredo

Mexico – Tijuana

Moldova – Chisinau

Monaco – See France – Paris

Mongolia – Ulaanbaatar

Montserrat – See Barbados – Bridgetown

Montenegro – Podgorica

Morocco – Casablanca

Mozambique – See South Africa – Johannesburg

Namibia – See South Africa – Johannesburg, Cape Town

Nauru – See Fiji – Suva

Nepal – Kathmandu

Netherlands – Amsterdam

New Caledonia – See Fiji – Suva

New Zealand – Auckland

Nicaragua – Managua

Niger – See Togo – Lome

Nigeria – Lagos

Niue – See New Zealand – Auckland

North Korea – See China – Guangzhou

North Macedonia – Skopje

Norway – Oslo

Oman – Muscat

Pakistan – Islamabad

Pakistan – Karachi

Palau – Koror

Panama – Panama City

Papua New Guinea – Port Moresby

Paraguay – Asuncion

Peru – Lima

Philippines – Manila

Pitcairn Islands – See New Zealand – Auckland

Poland – Krakow

Poland – Warsaw

Portugal – Lisbon

Qatar – Doha

Reunion – See South Africa – Johannesburg

Republic of the Congo – See Democratic Republic of the Congo – Kinshasa

Romania – Bucharest

Russia – Moscow – See Poland – Warsaw, Kazakhstan – Astana

Rwanda – Kigali

Samoa – Apia

San Marino – See Italy – All Posts

Sao Tome and Principe – See Angola – Luanda

Saudi Arabia – Riyadh

Senegal – Dakar

Serbia – Belgrade

Seychelles – See Mauritius – Port Louis

Sierra Leone – See Liberia – Monrovia

Singapore – Singapore

Slovakia – Bratislava

Slovenia – Ljubljana

Solomon Islands – See Papua New Guinea – Port Moresby

Somalia – See Kenya – Nairobi

South Africa – Cape Town

South Africa – Durban – See South Africa – Johannesburg

South Africa – Johannesburg

South Korea – Seoul

South Sudan – See Uganda – Kampala

Spain – Madrid

Sri Lanka – Colombo

St. Barthelemy – See Barbados – Bridgetown

St. Eustatius – See Barbados – Bridgetown

St. Helena – See South Africa – Johannesburg

St. Kitts and Nevis – See Barbados – Bridgetown

St. Lucia – See Barbados – Bridgetown

St. Maarten – See Barbados – Bridgetown

St. Martin – See Barbados – Bridgetown

St. Pierre and Miquelon – See Canada – Montreal

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – See Barbados – Bridgetown

Sudan – See Egypt – Cairo

Suriname – Paramaribo

Svalbard – See Sweden – Stockholm

Sweden – Stockholm

Switzerland – Bern

Syria – See Jordan – Amman, Lebanon – Beirut

Taiwan – Taipei

Tajikistan – Dushanbe

Tanzania – Dar es Salaam

Thailand – Bangkok

Timor-Leste – Dili

Togo – Lome

Tonga – See Fiji – Suva

Trinidad and Tobago – Port of Spain

Tunisia – Tunis

Türkiye – Ankara

Türkiye – Istanbul

Turkmenistan – Ashgabat

Turks and Caicos – See Bahamas – Nassau

Tuvalu – See Fiji – Suva

Uganda – Kampala

Ukraine – See Poland – Krakow and Warsaw

United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates – Dubai

United Kingdom – Belfast

United Kingdom – London

Uruguay – Montevideo

Uzbekistan – Tashkent

Vanuatu – See Papua New Guinea – Port Moresby

Vatican City – See Italy – All Posts

Venezuela – See Colombia – Bogota

Vietnam – Hanoi

Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City

Wallis and Futuna – See Fiji – Suva

Yemen – See Saudi Arabia – Riyadh

Zambia – See South Africa – Johannesburg

Zimbabwe – See South Africa – Johannesburg, Cape Town

US imposes visa restriction on South Africa

Previously, Legit.ng reported that United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals connected to what Washington describes as racially discriminatory policies against minority groups in South Africa, particularly the Afrikaner community.

Rubio made the announcement on his official X account, saying the policy would apply to foreign nationals who enact or enable race-based discrimination, incite violence, or facilitate the confiscation of land without compensation in South Africa.

Source: Legit.ng