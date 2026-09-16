Full List of US Embassies and Consulates that Process Nonimmigrant Visas
- The US Department of State released a global directory of embassies and consulates where applicants can process nonimmigrant visas for temporary travel to the US
- The list covers diplomatic posts across Africa, Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Pacific, with some countries directed to apply through neighbouring nations
- Nigeria's visa applications are processed in Lagos, while several African countries are referred to posts in other nations
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The United States has released a list of its embassies and consulates around the world where applicants can process nonimmigrant visas for temporary travel to the country.
The information covers diplomatic posts across different countries and provides applicants with location-specific details on visa services.
According to the US Department of State, applicants can select the city where they intend to apply to access specific information about the visa process.
Here is the full list of US embassies and consulates that process nonimmigrant visas, arranged alphabetically by location.
Here is the content converted into a clean list:
- Afghanistan – See Pakistan – Islamabad
- Albania – Tirana
- Algeria – Algiers
- Andorra – See Spain – Madrid
- Angola – Luanda
- Anguilla – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- Antigua and Barbuda – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- Argentina – Buenos Aires
- Armenia – Yerevan
- Aruba – See Colombia – Bogota
- Australia – Sydney
- Australia – Melbourne
- Australia – Perth
- Austria – Vienna
- Azerbaijan – Baku
- Azores – See Portugal – Lisbon
- Bahamas – Nassau
- Bahrain – Manama
- Bangladesh – Dhaka
- Barbados – Bridgetown
- Belarus – See Lithuania – Vilnius, Poland – Warsaw
- Belgium – Brussels
- Belize – Belmopan
- Benin – See Togo – Lome
- Bermuda – Hamilton
- Bhutan – See India – New Delhi
- Bolivia – La Paz
- Bonaire – See Colombia – Bogota
- Bosnia & Herzegovina – Sarajevo
- Botswana – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- Brazil – Brasilia
- Brazil – Porto Alegre
- Brazil – Recife
- Brazil – Rio de Janeiro
- Brazil – Sao Paulo
- British V1rgin Islands – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- Brunei – Bandar Seri Begawan
- Bulgaria – Sofia
- Burkina Faso – See Togo – Lome
- Burma – Rangoon
- Burundi – See Uganda – Kampala
- Cabo Verde – Praia
- Cambodia – Phnom Penh
- Cameroon – Yaoundé
- Canada – Calgary
- Canada – Halifax
- Canada – Montreal
- Canada – Ottawa
- Canada – Quebec
- Canada – Toronto
- Canada – Vancouver
- Canary Islands – See Spain – Madrid
- Cayman Islands – See Jamaica – Kingston
- Central African Republic – See Cameroon – Yaoundé
- Chad – See Cameroon – Yaoundé
- Chile – Santiago
- China – Beijing
- China – Guangzhou
- China – Shanghai
- China – Shenyang
- China – Wuhan
- China – S.A.R. Hong Kong
- China – S.A.R. Macau – See China – S.A.R. Hong Kong
- Christmas Islands – See Australia – Sydney
- Cocos (Keeling Islands) – See Australia – Sydney
- Colombia – Bogota
- Comoros – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- Cook Islands – See New Zealand – Auckland
- Costa Rica – San Jose
- Côte d’Ivoire – Abidjan
- Croatia – Zagreb
- Cuba – See Guyana – Georgetown
- Curacao – Willemstad
- Cyprus – Nicosia
- Czech Republic – Prague
- Democratic Republic of the Congo – Kinshasa
- Denmark – Copenhagen
- Djibouti – Djibouti
- Dominica – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- Dominican Republic – Santo Domingo
- Ecuador – Guayaquil
- Ecuador – Guayaquil
- Egypt – Cairo
- El Salvador – San Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea – Malabo
- Eritrea – See Uganda – Kampala
- Estonia – Tallinn
- Eswatini – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- Ethiopia – Addis Ababa
- Falkland Islands – See United Kingdom – London
- Faroe Islands – See Sweden – Stockholm
- Federated States of Micronesia – Kolonia
- Fiji – Suva
- Finland – Helsinki
- France – Paris
- French Guiana – See Guyana – Georgetown
- French Polynesia – See Fiji – Suva
- Gabon – See Cameroon – Yaoundé
- The Gambia – See Senegal – Dakar
- Germany – Berlin
- Germany – Frankfurt
- Germany – Munich
- Georgia – Tbilisi
- Ghana – Accra
- Gibraltar – See United Kingdom – London
- Greece – Athens
- Greenland – See Denmark – Copenhagen
- Grenada – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- Guadeloupe – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- Guatemala – Guatemala City
- Guinea – See Senegal – Dakar
- Guinea-Bissau – See Senegal – Dakar
- Guyana – Georgetown
- Haiti – See Bahamas – Nassau
- Honduras – Tegucigalpa
- Hungary – Budapest
- Iceland – Reykjavik
- India – Chennai
- India – Hyderabad
- India – Kolkata
- India – Mumbai
- India – New Delhi
- Indonesia – Jakarta
- Indonesia – Surabaya
- Iran – See United Arab Emirates – Dubai
- Iraq – Baghdad
- Ireland – Dublin
- Israel – Jerusalem
- Italy – Florence
- Italy – Naples
- Italy – Rome
- Jamaica – Kingston
- Japan – Fukuoka
- Japan – Naha
- Japan – Osaka/Kobe
- Japan – Sapporo
- Japan – Tokyo
- Jordan – Amman
- Kazakhstan – Almaty
- Kazakhstan – Astana
- Kenya – Nairobi
- Kiribati – See Fiji – Suva
- Kosovo – Pristina
- Kuwait – Kuwait City
- Kyrgyzstan – Bishkek
- Laos – Vientiane
- Latvia – Riga
- Lebanon – Beirut
- Lesotho – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- Liberia – Monrovia
- Libya – See Tunisia – Tunis
- Liechtenstein – See Switzerland – Bern
- Lithuania – Vilnius
- Luxembourg – Luxembourg
- Madagascar – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- Malawi – See Kenya – Nairobi
- Malaysia – Kuala Lumpur
- Maldives – See Sri Lanka – Colombo
- Mali – See Senegal – Dakar
- Malta – Valletta
- Marshall Islands – Majuro
- Martinique – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- Mauritania – See Senegal – Dakar
- Mauritius – Port Louis
- Mayotte – See Mauritius – Port Louis
- Mexico – Ciudad Juarez
- Mexico – Guadalajara
- Mexico – Hermosillo
- Mexico – Merida
- Mexico – Mexico City
- Mexico – Matamoros
- Mexico – Monterrey
- Mexico – Nogales
- Mexico – Nuevo Laredo
- Mexico – Tijuana
- Moldova – Chisinau
- Monaco – See France – Paris
- Mongolia – Ulaanbaatar
- Montserrat – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- Montenegro – Podgorica
- Morocco – Casablanca
- Mozambique – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- Namibia – See South Africa – Johannesburg, Cape Town
- Nauru – See Fiji – Suva
- Nepal – Kathmandu
- Netherlands – Amsterdam
- New Caledonia – See Fiji – Suva
- New Zealand – Auckland
- Nicaragua – Managua
- Niger – See Togo – Lome
- Nigeria – Lagos
- Niue – See New Zealand – Auckland
- North Korea – See China – Guangzhou
- North Macedonia – Skopje
- Norway – Oslo
- Oman – Muscat
- Pakistan – Islamabad
- Pakistan – Karachi
- Palau – Koror
- Panama – Panama City
- Papua New Guinea – Port Moresby
- Paraguay – Asuncion
- Peru – Lima
- Philippines – Manila
- Pitcairn Islands – See New Zealand – Auckland
- Poland – Krakow
- Poland – Warsaw
- Portugal – Lisbon
- Qatar – Doha
- Reunion – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- Republic of the Congo – See Democratic Republic of the Congo – Kinshasa
- Romania – Bucharest
- Russia – Moscow – See Poland – Warsaw, Kazakhstan – Astana
- Rwanda – Kigali
- Samoa – Apia
- San Marino – See Italy – All Posts
- Sao Tome and Principe – See Angola – Luanda
- Saudi Arabia – Riyadh
- Senegal – Dakar
- Serbia – Belgrade
- Seychelles – See Mauritius – Port Louis
- Sierra Leone – See Liberia – Monrovia
- Singapore – Singapore
- Slovakia – Bratislava
- Slovenia – Ljubljana
- Solomon Islands – See Papua New Guinea – Port Moresby
- Somalia – See Kenya – Nairobi
- South Africa – Cape Town
- South Africa – Durban – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- South Africa – Johannesburg
- South Korea – Seoul
- South Sudan – See Uganda – Kampala
- Spain – Madrid
- Sri Lanka – Colombo
- St. Barthelemy – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- St. Eustatius – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- St. Helena – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- St. Kitts and Nevis – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- St. Lucia – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- St. Maarten – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- St. Martin – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- St. Pierre and Miquelon – See Canada – Montreal
- St. Vincent and the Grenadines – See Barbados – Bridgetown
- Sudan – See Egypt – Cairo
- Suriname – Paramaribo
- Svalbard – See Sweden – Stockholm
- Sweden – Stockholm
- Switzerland – Bern
- Syria – See Jordan – Amman, Lebanon – Beirut
- Taiwan – Taipei
- Tajikistan – Dushanbe
- Tanzania – Dar es Salaam
- Thailand – Bangkok
- Timor-Leste – Dili
- Togo – Lome
- Tonga – See Fiji – Suva
- Trinidad and Tobago – Port of Spain
- Tunisia – Tunis
- Türkiye – Ankara
- Türkiye – Istanbul
- Turkmenistan – Ashgabat
- Turks and Caicos – See Bahamas – Nassau
- Tuvalu – See Fiji – Suva
- Uganda – Kampala
- Ukraine – See Poland – Krakow and Warsaw
- United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi
- United Arab Emirates – Dubai
- United Kingdom – Belfast
- United Kingdom – London
- Uruguay – Montevideo
- Uzbekistan – Tashkent
- Vanuatu – See Papua New Guinea – Port Moresby
- Vatican City – See Italy – All Posts
- Venezuela – See Colombia – Bogota
- Vietnam – Hanoi
- Vietnam – Ho Chi Minh City
- Wallis and Futuna – See Fiji – Suva
- Yemen – See Saudi Arabia – Riyadh
- Zambia – See South Africa – Johannesburg
- Zimbabwe – See South Africa – Johannesburg, Cape Town
US imposes visa restriction on South Africa
Previously, Legit.ng reported that United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a new visa restriction policy targeting individuals connected to what Washington describes as racially discriminatory policies against minority groups in South Africa, particularly the Afrikaner community.
Rubio made the announcement on his official X account, saying the policy would apply to foreign nationals who enact or enable race-based discrimination, incite violence, or facilitate the confiscation of land without compensation in South Africa.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944