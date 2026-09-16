Evicted housemate Araga has revealed that he did not find love during his time in the reality show, admitting that he is not a “lover boy"

Abi has opened up about the emotional side of her BBNaija experience, sharing how the show pushed her to become bolder

While Araga is looking towards fashion modelling, acting and launching his own brand, Abi plans to explore catering

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija housemates Araga and Abi have opened up about their time on the reality show, sharing candid details about love, personal growth and their plans after leaving the house.

The ex- housemates spoke during an interview on Wednesday, reflecting on an experience that tested their personalities in very different ways, reports PM News.

Araga and Abi have opens up about their time on the reality show. Photos: Araga/Abi.

Source: Instagram

Araga wasn’t looking for love

Araga disclosed that romance was not part of his BBNaija journey.

The reality star said he did not find love in the house because he is simply not a “lover boy.”

He described his overall experience as “neutral,” explaining that he prefers peace and a quiet environment.

Araga also discussed his friendship with fellow housemate Timi, saying their closeness meant they could confront each other whenever disagreements arose.

Abi leaves with a new mindset

For Abi, the house became a journey of emotional growth, reports The Vanguard Newspaper.

She admitted to being emotional and crying several times but said the experience ultimately made her bolder.

The reality star explained that she sometimes felt targeted because her comments were often challenged by other housemates.

However, she eventually learnt to respond confidently without feeling the need to explain herself constantly.

Araga looks towards fashion modelling, acting and launching his own brand. Photo: Araga.

Source: UGC

BBNaija: All you need to know about Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng earlier gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11. Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize.

She says her confidence and ability to read people accurately will help her navigate the house and its relationships. =

Source: Legit.ng