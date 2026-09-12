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Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Molested Minor as Confession Video Emerges
Nigeria

Police Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Molested Minor as Confession Video Emerges

by  Ezra Ukanwa
3 min read
  • Anambra police arrested Anulika Onyeanusia on Friday after a disturbing video allegedly showed her using s3x toys on a child
  • Officers rescued four children aged two, three, six and nine from the scene, and also recovered s3x toys and other items
  • The suspect's husband is also being questioned to determine whether he played any role in the alleged offence

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The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old woman after a video circulating online allegedly showed her sexually abusing a child with s3x toys.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga, a superintendent of police, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, September 11.

Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in Onitsha.
Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in Onitsha over the molestation of a minor. Photo credit: @PoliceNG
Source: Twitter

He identified the suspect as Anulika Onyeanusia and said operatives picked her up earlier that day in the Onitsha area of Anambra state.

During the operation, officers rescued four children, aged two, three, six and nine years old. S3x toys and other items that may assist the investigation were also recovered at the scene.

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Onyeanusia is being investigated for alleged child porn0graphy. Ikenga added that the suspect's husband has also been taken in for questioning to establish whether he had any knowledge of or involvement in the alleged abuse.

"The suspect is currently in police custody as the Command intensifies its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged offence and the possible involvement of other persons," Ikenga said.

Commissioner of police responds

Anambra Commissioner of Police Nnanna Ama described the incident as "unacceptable," particularly given that the victims are children who cannot protect themselves.

He directed that a thorough and professional investigation be carried out and assured the public that the rescued children would receive appropriate care.

Ama said the Command would work alongside child-protection and support agencies to provide the children with counselling, care, and all other assistance needed for their recovery.

He stressed that their identities and privacy would be protected throughout the process.

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The commissioner also praised local vigilante operatives, bloggers and residents whose tip-offs helped officers locate and arrest the suspect.

Child porn0graphy laws in Nigeria

Sexual exploitation of children and child porn0graphy are criminal offences under Nigerian law. Section 32 of the Child Rights Act 2003 prohibits the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors, and anyone convicted under Section 32(2) faces up to 14 years in prison.

Child porn0graphy is also outlawed under Section 17(1) of the Trafflcking in Persons (Prohibition), Enforcement and Administration Act 2015, with Section 17(2) prescribing a minimum of seven years in prison and a fine of at least N1 million upon conviction. The Cybercrimes Act 2024 further criminalises such offences.

Nigerian courts have handed down severe sentences in recent cases. In June 2025, a Federal High Court in Lagos sentenced Olukeye Adeayo Olalekan to 76 years in prison on child p0rnography charges. Separately, in 2024, a Lagos Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court sentenced Nurudeen Nasiru to life imprisonment for showing porn0graphic videos to a 13-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her.

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Woman kills daughter

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Rosemary committed the crime on Saturday, June 7 by allegedly pouring kerosine on the young girl, Favour, and setting her ablaze. The acting police public relations officer in the state, DSP Charles Muka,who confirmed the incident said the suspect was arrested in a forest in Ogwashi-Ukwu following a tip off.

He said the accused apparently sent her 11-year-old daughter on an errand to buy foodstuff but she did not carry out the as expected.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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Nigeria PoliceAnambra State
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