Veteran actor Jide Kosoko, Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Akintola are among entertainment personalities listed in the Lagos APC campaign council

Fuji stars Pasuma, Obesere, Adewale Ayuba, Malaika, Osupa and Small Doctor are also named in the Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate

The directorate will be headed by Toke Benson-Awoyinka, with Jide Kosoko as Co-Director and Eniola Badmus as Deputy Director

The All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has unveiled an entertainment-heavy lineup for its 2027 campaign council, with several prominent Nollywood and Fuji stars taking up roles in the campaign structure.

The names were contained in the campaign council list released by the Kadri Obafemi Hamzat Media Centre ahead of its inauguration on Friday, September 18, at the APC Secretariat on ACME Road, Ikeja, reports The PUNCH.

Toyin Abraham, Pasuma, and Faithia Balogun are among entertainment personalities listed in the Lagos APC campaign council. Photos: Toyin Abraham/Pasuma/Faithia Balogun.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham leads star-studded list

According to TVC News, veteran actor Jide Kosoko, actresses Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Akintola, as well as Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, Saheed Balogun, Bukky Wright, Fathia Balogun, Yinka Quadri and Tayo Sobola, are among those listed.

The Fuji music community also has notable representation, with star Pasuma, Obesere and Ayuba named alongside Malaika, Osupa and Small Doctor.

But the structure goes beyond simply listing celebrities.

Toke Benson-Awoyinka is listed as Director of the Entertainment and Creative Economy Directorate, while Kosoko will serve as Co-Director and Badmus as Deputy Director.

Akeem Alimi, popularly known as Ajala Jalingo, is Secretary, with Dare Olateju as Assistant Secretary.

The directorate is one of several units under the campaign council, which includes Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Chairman and Kadri Obafemi Hamzat as Deputy Chairman.

The full council is expected to be inaugurated on Friday, September 18, as the party's campaign structure takes shape ahead of the 2027 Lagos governorship election.

The full council is expected to be inaugurated on Friday, September 18. Photo: Obafemi Hamzat.

Source: Instagram

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng