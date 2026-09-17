The United Kingdom (UK) Home Office has warned that not all foreigners living in the country are welcome to stay

According to the government, over 80,000 people have already been removed from Britain or returned since July 2024

The UK Home Office further named two specific categories of foreigners who will face removal from the country

The United Kingdom's Home Office has issued a firm warning to foreigners living in the country, identifying two categories of people who will be removed, while affirming that those who arrive legally and contribute positively will always be welcome.

The statement was posted on Thursday, September 17, 2026, via the official UK Home Office account on X.

UK publishes two categories of foreigners who could be removed from the country. Photo credit: WPA Pool, Tim Grist Photography

Source: Getty Images

The Home Office said more than 80,000 people have been removed or returned since July 2024, underlining the government's commitment to enforcing its immigration rules.

2 categories of foreigners facing removal

According to the Home Office, the following categories of people will be removed from the UK:

1. Those who break UK laws.

2. Those who have no legal right to remain in the country.

The government drew a clear distinction between these individuals and migrants who enter through legitimate channels. Legal immigrants who seek to build better lives in the UK were described as always being welcome.

UK steps up removal enforcement

The disclosure reflects a tougher stance by the British government on immigration enforcement, with the removal figure of over 80,000 since mid-2024 suggesting a significant uptick in deportation activity.

The Home Office did not specify the nationalities most affected by the removals, nor did it break down how many of the 80,000 were deported as opposed to voluntarily returned.

However, the message reinforces the government's position that legal residency and law-abiding behaviour are non-negotiable conditions for staying in the UK.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed reasons that people could be deported from the country.

UK records high number of deportations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had announced an increase in the number of illegal workers removed from the country.

In a post shared on X on August 13, 2026, the UK Home Office confirmed that more than 2,000 people had been deported to their home countries since July 2024, representing a 50% increase in removals compared to previous figures.

The United Kingdom (UK) government framed the numbers as evidence of a tougher enforcement stance on illegal working in the country.

Source: Legit.ng