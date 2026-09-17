UK Announces 2 Categories of Foreigners to be Removed from the Country
- The United Kingdom (UK) Home Office has warned that not all foreigners living in the country are welcome to stay
- According to the government, over 80,000 people have already been removed from Britain or returned since July 2024
- The UK Home Office further named two specific categories of foreigners who will face removal from the country
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The United Kingdom's Home Office has issued a firm warning to foreigners living in the country, identifying two categories of people who will be removed, while affirming that those who arrive legally and contribute positively will always be welcome.
The statement was posted on Thursday, September 17, 2026, via the official UK Home Office account on X.
The Home Office said more than 80,000 people have been removed or returned since July 2024, underlining the government's commitment to enforcing its immigration rules.
2 categories of foreigners facing removal
According to the Home Office, the following categories of people will be removed from the UK:
1. Those who break UK laws.
2. Those who have no legal right to remain in the country.
The government drew a clear distinction between these individuals and migrants who enter through legitimate channels. Legal immigrants who seek to build better lives in the UK were described as always being welcome.
UK steps up removal enforcement
The disclosure reflects a tougher stance by the British government on immigration enforcement, with the removal figure of over 80,000 since mid-2024 suggesting a significant uptick in deportation activity.
The Home Office did not specify the nationalities most affected by the removals, nor did it break down how many of the 80,000 were deported as opposed to voluntarily returned.
However, the message reinforces the government's position that legal residency and law-abiding behaviour are non-negotiable conditions for staying in the UK.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK had listed reasons that people could be deported from the country.
UK records high number of deportations
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had announced an increase in the number of illegal workers removed from the country.
In a post shared on X on August 13, 2026, the UK Home Office confirmed that more than 2,000 people had been deported to their home countries since July 2024, representing a 50% increase in removals compared to previous figures.
The United Kingdom (UK) government framed the numbers as evidence of a tougher enforcement stance on illegal working in the country.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng