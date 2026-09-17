Peter Obi released a tribute after the family of veteran Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs announced his passing on September 16, 2026

Obi described Jacobs as a symbol of talent, discipline, and dedication whose career spanned decades in Britain and Nigeria

The former presidential candidate extended his condolences to Jacobs' family, colleagues, and the wider Nigerian creative community

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), has paid tribute to veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs, whose death was announced by his family on Tuesday, September 16, 2026.

Obi said he received the news with sadness, describing Jacobs as a figure who embodied the excellence of the Nigerian spirit through a career that stretched across several decades in both Britain and Nigeria.

Peter Obi mourns Olu Jacobs, calls his death an irreplaceable loss. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

He said this in a personal statement issued via his X handle @PeterObi on Thursday, September 17, 2026.

Obi reflects on Olu Jacobs' legacy

Obi said Jacobs had shown the world what was possible when talent was matched with discipline and a deep commitment to one's craft.

He credited the late actor with living in a way that benefited not just the film industry but Nigerian society as a whole.

"He lived a life that demonstrated the power of talent, discipline, professionalism and dedication to one's craft," Obi wrote in the tribute attributed to him with the initials PO.

The former Labour Party flagbearer also used the occasion to reflect on the brevity of life, urging those still living to give their best in whatever area they are called to serve.

Olu Jacobs: Condolences to family, creative community

Obi extended his thoughts and prayers to Jacobs' family, friends, fellow actors, and the entire Nigerian creative community, describing the loss as one the nation would feel deeply.

"I pray that the Almighty will grant his loved ones, and our nation, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss," he said.

The former Anambra state governor added a prayer for the repose of Jacobs' soul.

Obi's tribute comes days after he was ratified as the NDC presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, having resigned from the African Democratic Congress earlier that month.

Tinubu reacts as Olu Jacobs dies at 84

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu broke his silence on the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, who passed away at 84 on Wednesday.

Tinubu's spokesperson issued a formal statement describing Olu Jacobs as a towering figure across theatre, television, and film.

The president extended condolences to Jacobs' wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and the wider creative community.

Source: Legit.ng