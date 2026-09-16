Germany launched an official website that allows foreigners to quickly check whether they qualify to live and work in the country

The platform covers multiple pathways including employment, study, vocational training, business, and research opportunities

Visitors to the website can use a Quick-Check tool designed to match their personal circumstances to available options in Germany

Germany has launched a dedicated online platform giving foreigners a straightforward way to explore their options for relocating to the country for work, study, or business.

The website, operated under the government's Make it in Germany initiative, serves as a central resource for anyone considering a move to Germany. It covers a range of pathways, including employment, higher education, vocational training, entrepreneurship, and research.

Germany launches website where foreigners can check their eligibility to work. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/, Made-it-in-germany

Source: Getty Images

Find your options in Germany

The centrepiece of the platform is a Quick-Check feature designed to walk users through a series of questions and match their profile to the opportunities available to them.

As stated on the front page of the website:

"With the Quick-Check, you can check your options of working and living in Germany."

The tool is intended to remove much of the guesswork that often comes with navigating immigration and work permit requirements, giving potential migrants a clearer picture of where they stand before committing to a full application process.

What the Germany website covers

Beyond the Quick-Check, the platform addresses the broader experience of settling in Germany. It provides information relevant to people at different stages of the migration journey, whether they are still weighing up their options abroad or have already begun making concrete plans.

The website is available in English, making it accessible to a wide international audience, including prospective migrants from across Africa who are exploring opportunities in Europe.

The platform can be found at make-it-in-germany.com.

UAE launches Golden Visa eligibility website

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE had launched an online portal where foreigners from around the world can check whether they qualify for the country’s Golden Visa.

The long-term residency programme offers eligible applicants a renewable five- or 10-year residence permit, no sponsor requirement, and the ability to sponsor their spouses and children.

Source: Legit.ng