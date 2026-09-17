Ireland's government has published the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for its Working Holiday Authorisation programme

The scheme allows nationals from both Ireland and partner countries to live, work, and experience a new culture abroad for a set period

A total of 11 countries made Ireland's working holiday list, spanning North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe

Ireland has published the official list of 11 countries whose nationals are eligible for its Working Holiday Authorisation programme, offering young people the chance to live and work abroad while experiencing a different culture.

According to the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, the programme is built on bilateral agreements between Ireland and partner nations, designed to give citizens of both countries meaningful exposure to life and work in a foreign country for a defined period of time.

Ireland lists qualified countries of Working Holiday Authorisation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Countries on Ireland's Working Holiday list

The 11 countries currently listed as eligible partners are:

Andorra Argentina Australia Canada Chile Hong Kong Japan New Zealand South Korea Taiwan The United States of America.

The programme operates as a two-way arrangement. Non-Irish citizens who wish to apply for a working holiday in Ireland must do so through the Irish embassy or relevant mission in their home country. Irish citizens looking to take advantage of the scheme in any of the 11 partner countries apply through the respective foreign embassy or consulate based in Ireland or abroad.

Ireland: What the programme offers

The Working Holiday Authorisation is distinct from a standard work visa. Rather than targeting career migration, it is aimed at giving participants a broader cultural and life experience, with work permitted as a way to support themselves financially during their stay. The duration of the authorisation varies depending on the specific bilateral agreement with each partner country.

The countries on the list represent some of the world's most popular destinations for young travellers and working holiday seekers, with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Japan among those with well-established programmes that attract significant numbers of applicants each year.

Notably, no African country appears on Ireland's current list of working holiday partners. Citizens of Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, and other African nations are not eligible for the programme under its current structure, meaning those wishing to work in Ireland must pursue standard visa or work permit routes instead.

View the full Working Holiday Authorisation details on Ireland's official government website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the European Union announced 28 countries whose citizens are not required to apply for the EES registrations.

CEO arrested in Ireland over fraud

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that Edwin Omokhuale, the Lagos-based real estate CEO was arrested at Dublin Airport over an alleged A$23 million money laundering scheme. Irish police detained him on a UK warrant as extradition proceedings began in Dublin.

The case centres on claims that suspects manipulated staff at an Australian mining company into transferring millions of dollars into accounts they controlled. Omokhuale’s alleged links to the UK investigation have placed him at the centre of a cross-border legal battle involving Ireland, Britain and Australia.

Source: Legit.ng