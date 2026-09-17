The Czech Republic officially published a list of countries whose nationals are exempt from obtaining a work permit to work there

Ten countries made the exemption list, spanning continents from Asia and Oceania to North America and Europe

The announcement was made on an official government platform, outlining the specific conditions that apply to eligible nationals

The Czech Republic has announced that citizens from ten countries can work within its borders without first obtaining a work permit from the Labour Authority.

The official information, published on the country's government platform, confirms that nationals from these selected countries are not required to go through the standard work permit process that applies to most foreign workers seeking employment in the Czech Republic.

Czech Republic identifies 10 countries whose citizens can work without permits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images/Elizabeth Fernandez

Source: Getty Images

Czech Republic work permit rules: Countries exempt

The full list of countries whose citizens qualify for this exemption includes:

Australia Canada Israel Japan New Zealand Singapore South Korea Taiwan The United Kingdom The United States of America.

The details on the website read:

"Citizens of Australia, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, UK and USA do not require a work permit issued by the Labor Authority of the Czech Republic to be able to work in CZE."

What the exemption means for eligible nationals

For citizens of the ten listed countries, the exemption removes one of the most common administrative hurdles that foreign nationals typically face when seeking employment abroad. Rather than applying for and waiting on a work permit before taking up a job, eligible individuals can proceed without that requirement in place.

Notably, no African country appears on the list. Citizens from countries across the continent who wish to work in the Czech Republic must still follow the standard work permit application process through the Labour Authority.

The Czech Republic is a member of the European Union and part of the Schengen Area, making it an attractive destination for skilled workers and professionals from around the world. The permit exemption for the named countries likely reflects existing bilateral arrangements and agreements that the Czech Republic maintains with those nations.

Czech Republic speaks about permanent residence requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Czech Republic had outlined five categories of foreigners who may not need to take an exam when applying for a permanent residence permit.

The exemptions include foreigners under 15, those aged 60 or above, people applying under a different legal route, those who have studied for at least one year in a Czech-language school, and applicants who can prove they have already passed a certified Czech language examination.

Source: Legit.ng