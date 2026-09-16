Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin made a bold claim about Kano State's political direction ahead of the 2027 general elections

Jibrin, a former member of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, has since defected to the ruling APC and aligned with President Tinubu

The lawmaker spoke during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, September 16

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, has declared that he and his allies will swing Kano State in favour of President Bola Tinubu during the 2027 general elections, arguing that their deep roots in the state's political landscape give them the upper hand.

Jibrin said:

"Who is more Kwankwasiyya than us? We understand the dynamics; we will deliver Kano for President Tinubu in the 2027 election."

Abdulmumin Jibrin says President Bola Tinubu will win massively in Kano Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Jibrin made the remarks during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, September 16, signalling an open challenge to the influence of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in the state.

Jibrin's break from Kwankwaso

The Kwankwasiyya Movement is a political organisation led by former Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is the vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections. Jibrin was formerly a member of the movement before parting ways with Kwankwaso.

Earlier in 2026, Jibrin joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and committed to working towards Tinubu's re-election bid. His comments suggest a direct contest for the loyalty of Kano voters, a bloc that both the APC and the NDC are actively courting ahead of the polls.

Kano as a 2027 battleground

Kano is one of Nigeria's most populous states and has long been considered a key prize in any presidential contest. The state's political identity has been closely tied to Kwankwaso for years, making Jibrin's confidence a notable development in the build-up to the election.

By invoking the Kwankwasiyya name directly, Jibrin appeared to be signalling that former members of the movement who have since moved to the APC retain the grassroots connections needed to counter their former allies.

Peter Obi resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, and was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, with Kwankwaso as his running mate, making the NDC a significant opposition force heading into 2027.

See the video of the interview on X here:

APC governor threatens to sack council chair

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru issued a direct warning to newly sworn-in council chairmen at their inauguration in Abakaliki.

Nwifuru told the 13 chairmen their continued stay in office depends on how their councils perform for the APC in the 2027 elections.

The governor also announced cash donations to each chairman and vice chairman from Gem Brass Construction at the ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng