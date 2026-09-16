Veteran actor Olu Jacobs has died at 84, with his son, Olusoji Jacobs, announcing the heartbreaking news

The family described him as “The Lion of Lufodo” and asked bloggers and social media influencers to respect their privacy during this difficult period

Olu Jacobs leaves behind a towering legacy built across theatre, television and film

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Olu Jacobs has died at the age of 84.

His son, Olusoji Jacobs, confirmed the death in an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 16, describing the late actor as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.

The announcement comes after years in which false reports of the actor’s death repeatedly circulated online, only for his family to debunk them.

This time, however, the family has confirmed the devastating news.

Olu Jacob's son confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Wednesday. Photos: Olu Jacobs.

Source: Instagram

Olu Jacobs' family asks for privacy

In the announcement, Olusoji described his father as “The Lion of Lufodo”, while stating that the family was grateful for a life well lived.

He also appealed directly to bloggers and social media influencers to respect the family’s privacy as they mourn.

Olu Jacobs was far more than a familiar face on Nigerian television.

He built an extensive career across theatre, television and film, including appearances in British television productions and international movies before becoming a major figure in Nigeria’s film industry.

Read Olu Jacobs' family statement on Instagram here:

Reactions trail Olu Jacobs' death

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@brodashaggi stated:

"May his soul find eternal rest at the right hand of God, and may his memory live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him"

@iambisola noted:

"Eternal Rest Grant unto him oh lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace Amen"

@julibeaut shared:

"Our childhood, our screens, our memories, you were there. You were always a KING. on and off the screen. You lived a full, impactful, and beautiful life. You inspired a generation of actors and gave us memories we will carry forever. Now it’s time to rest. Journey well, Legend. Rest in peace, Sir Olu Jacobs"

Olu Jacobs leaves behind a towering legacy built across theatre, television and film. Photos: Olu Jacobs.

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva marks husband's 82nd birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Joke Silva had shared a video to mark the 82nd birthday of her husband, Olu Jacobs, on Thursday, July 11, 2024.

Silva shared the clip, which is a collage of their old photos, and prayed for him to live long in good health.

The actress was joined by many of her colleagues to celebrate the veteran and wish him well on his special day.

Source: Legit.ng