Angry students at Nnamdi Azikiwe University attacked and stripped an unidentified lecturer in the Department of Chinese Studies last Saturday

A viral video showed at least six men beating the lecturer on campus after a female student ran out of his office with his clothes

UNIZIK management condemned the assault and ordered an investigation into the incident

Students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, physically attacked and stripped a lecturer in the Department of Chinese Studies last Saturday following an allegation that he attempted to sexually molest a female student inside his office.

The federal university, located in Anambra State, confirmed the incident through its spokesman, Aloysius Attah, who released a statement on Saturday night condemning the assault and saying the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ugochukwu Anyaehie, had ordered an investigation.

UNIZIK students strip lecturer over allegation of sexually assaulting a female colleague Photo Credit: @Barristerstreet

Source: UGC

What happened inside the office

The female student was seen crying after she ran out of the lecturer's office holding his clothes, which she presented as evidence of the alleged attempted assault. According to accounts gathered from the scene, she had reportedly given the impression that she was willing to engage in a sexual encounter, waiting until the lecturer had removed most of his clothes before she fled and raised the alarm.

Premium Times reported that a video that has since spread widely online showed at least six men, believed to be students, punching and stomping on the completely stripped lecturer within the university premises.

The identity of the lecturer has not been officially disclosed.

Attah said Anyaehie has consistently upheld a zero-tolerance policy towards sexual misconduct, harassment, and all forms of inappropriate behaviour on campus. The university, he added, remains committed to protecting the dignity, safety, and wellbeing of both staff and students, and will take decisive action against any conduct that violates those principles.

Similar incident at Paul University a month earlier

The UNIZIK incident came less than a month after a comparable allegation surfaced at Paul University, another institution in Awka. The management of the private university suspended a lecturer named Cornelius Eze over allegations of "serious sexual misconduct."

A video that circulated on social media at the time appeared to show a man wearing only shorts hiding in bushes near an office. According to accounts accompanying the clip, the lecturer escaped through a window as angry students stormed his office amid allegations that he was caught in a sexual encounter with a student.

Assaulted UNIZIK lecturer opens up

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Okoye, who was seen in a viral video, has narrated his encounter with the student, Goddy Mbakwe Precious.

Okoye, a lecturer in the theatre arts and film studies of the institution, disclosed that he was only passing and tapped the student to let him pass.

However, Precious, a student from the History and International Studies department of the institution, who was making a TikTok video, flared up and assaulted the lecturer.

Source: Legit.ng