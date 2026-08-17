The UK government has outlined who qualifies to apply for the EU Settlement Scheme, which grants settled or pre-settled status to eligible foreign nationals

The government confirmed that the deadline for most applicants was 30 June 2021, though exceptions exist for those already holding pre-settled status

The UK listed two specific conditions under which foreigners may remain in the country without going through the EU Settlement Scheme application process at all

The UK government has clarified who is eligible for the EU Settlement Scheme and, more importantly, who does not need to apply at all to legally remain in the country.

Nationals from EU member states, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, along with their eligible family members, may apply to the scheme to secure their right to continue living in the UK. Family members of eligible persons in Northern Ireland may also qualify.

The UK lists some conditions foreigners can stay in the UK without applying for the EU Settlement Scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: What EU Settlement Scheme offers

According to the official guidance published by the UK government, a successful application results in one of two outcomes: settled status or pre-settled status. Settled status is typically granted to those who have lived continuously in the UK for five years or more, while pre-settled status applies to those who have not yet reached that threshold.

The deadline for most people to submit their application was 30 June 2021. However, this cut-off does not apply to everyone. Those who already hold pre-settled status and are looking to upgrade to settled status are not bound by that deadline and may still apply.

UK: 2 conditions to stay without applying

The government also confirmed two specific circumstances in which a foreign national may remain in the UK without going through the EU Settlement Scheme at all:

The first condition applies to Irish citizens, who retain the right to live and work in the UK under the longstanding Common Travel Area arrangement, which predates both the EU and Brexit.

The second covers individuals who already hold indefinite leave to enter or remain in the UK, meaning they have previously been granted permanent residence through a separate immigration route.

For anyone falling outside these categories who has not yet secured their status, the guidance strongly advises checking eligibility and taking the necessary steps, particularly for those who may have missed the original 2021 deadline but qualify for a late application.

UK publishes 9 permanent residency requirements

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the UK government has shared the residency requirements foreigners working in the country must meet before applying for indefinite leave to remain.

Most workers on UK visas must have lived and worked in the country for at least five years before becoming eligible to apply for settlement.

Source: Legit.ng