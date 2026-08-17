Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie spoke on August 17, hinting that someone was begging her to back down from the ongoing legal dispute

Judy Austin had filed a writ of summons against Rita Edochie, demanding N1 billion in damages, a retraction, an apology, and N50 million payment

Rita made it clear that she has no intention of retreating, declaring herself a 'living tiger' who does not break under pressure

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has made her position crystal clear in the middle of a high-profile legal battle with Judy Austin, the woman married to actor Yul Edochie, and she is not standing down.

The drama stems from a lawsuit Judy Austin filed against Rita, demanding N1 billion in damages, alongside a public retraction and apology, a separate payment of N50 million, and 10% post-judgment interest, among other reliefs.

Nollywood veteran Rita Edochie discusses pressure, the lawsuit and her decision to remain firm in the dispute with Judy Austin. Photo: ritaedochie/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

When the suit first became public, Rita Edochie responded sharply, stating she did not recognise anyone by the name "Judy Austin Yul Edochie" and challenging her to produce a marriage certificate if she wished to be addressed that way.

She had also vowed to confront the matter in court, suggesting that whoever advised Judy to pursue legal action had done her no favours.

Rita Edochie refuses to back down

On August 17, Rita Edochie returned to Instagram with a lengthy and forceful statement that stopped short of naming anyone directly but left little room for interpretation.

She explained that she had received appeals to step back from her position, and flatly refused.

"DEM DON DEY BEG ME OOOO .........BUT I AM NOT BACKING OUT SOON," she wrote, before launching into a series of declarations about her character and resolve.

Veteran actress Rita Edochie speaks about the legal dispute involving Judy Austin and her stance on the case. Photo: ritaedochie/judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress described herself as "a living tiger" who grows stronger under pressure rather than crumbling beneath it, and insisted her silence should never be read as weakness.

"I HAVE MASTERED THE ART OF SILENCE , BUT NEVER MISTAKE MY SILENCE FOR FEAR . SOMETIMES , I AM QUIET BECAUSE I AM CHOOSING PEACE BEFORE THE WRONG MOVE WAS MADE . SOMETIMES , I AM WATCHING. AND SOMETIMES, I AM SIMPLY GIVING YOU ENOUGH ROPE TO REVEAL YOURSELF," she wrote.

Rita Edochie's warning to her opponents

The actress went further, cautioning anyone who might think pushing her would yield results.

"IF YOU COME WITH RESPECT , YOU WILL MEET RESPECT . IF YOU COME WITH PEACE , YOU WILL MEET PEACE . BUT IF YOU COME DETERMINED TO PROVOKE , HUMILIATE , OR PUSH ME BEYOND MY LIMITS JEEEEESUS , THEN DO NOT BE SURPRISED WHEN YOU DISCOVER THAT THE PERSON YOU THOUGHT YOU COULD INTIMIDATE WAS NEVER INTIMIDATABLE IN THE FIRST PLACE," she wrote.

She closed her post with a message for her supporters, signing off warmly and wishing them a good week, even as the legal battle with Judy Austin continues to unfold.

Check out Rita Edochie's Instagram post below:

Fans react to Rita Edochie's post

@chommy_122:

"😂😂😂 who advised her??? She go learn in a hard way"

@jnkemakonam:

"I thought she captioned it enough is enough"

@realtruthlover:

"APOLOGY REJECTED 🙅🏾‍♀️ WE Don’t WANT"

@miss_estherr_:

"Mama De mama ,let her publish the apology the way she wanted you to do..no double standards 😂😂🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌 "

@rejoiceamakaonyira:

"Mummy no gree oooh 😂, holam for neck till we hear kraaaaaa 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over Igbo red caps

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and of snatching another woman's husband.

Source: Legit.ng