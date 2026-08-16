The U.S. has terminated Temporary Protected Status for Somalia and South Sudan, impacting thousands of immigrants

Affected nationals must seek alternative immigration options after TPS termination, as deportation risks increase

Ongoing court battles may delay TPS terminations for some countries, creating uncertainty for affected immigrants

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States has terminated Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals of Somalia, South Sudan, Cameroon and Ethiopia, in another major development affecting African immigrants living in the country.

The latest decisions form part of the Donald Trump administration’s broader review of humanitarian immigration programmes and could affect thousands of foreign nationals who previously relied on TPS to remain and work legally in the US.

Nigerians missing as the US terminates temporary protection for four African countries. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

According to updates published by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on August 14, Somalia and South Sudan became the latest countries to lose their TPS designations. Somalia’s designation ended on August 14, while South Sudan’s ended on August 7, 2026.

USCIS said the decisions followed reviews of conditions in the affected countries and determinations by former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem that they no longer met the legal requirements for TPS.

Why the US ended TPS for Somalia and South Sudan

In its notice on Somalia, USCIS said Noem had reviewed conditions in the country and consulted relevant US government agencies before determining that Somalia no longer met the statutory requirements for TPS.

“The Somalia TPS designation is terminated, effective August 14, 2026,” the agency said.

The same process was applied to South Sudan, with USCIS announcing that its TPS designation was terminated effective August 7.

The decisions mean nationals who depended solely on TPS protection may need to explore other lawful immigration options or face the consequences of losing their protected status.

However, the end of TPS does not automatically mean that every affected person will be deported.

What TPS allows immigrants to do

Temporary Protected Status is a humanitarian immigration programme designed for nationals of countries experiencing extraordinary conditions that make safe return difficult or dangerous.

Eligible beneficiaries can receive protection from removal, apply for employment authorisation and, in certain circumstances, obtain permission to travel outside the US.

TPS is temporary, however, and does not provide beneficiaries with a direct route to permanent residency or automatically grant another immigration status.

Once a designation ends, individuals may lose TPS-related protections unless they have another valid immigration status or qualify for a different form of relief under US immigration law.

Full list of countries affected

The latest USCIS information lists several countries whose TPS designations have been terminated, including:

Haiti Syria Yemen Afghanistan Cameroon Nepal Honduras Nicaragua Venezuela South Sudan Myanmar Somalia

Ethiopia is also among the African countries whose TPS termination has been announced, although its status has been affected by court proceedings.

Court battles complicate some TPS terminations

USCIS said some TPS terminations remain subject to litigation.

The agency noted that a federal judge in Massachusetts stayed the termination of Ethiopia’s TPS in January 2026 while the US government considered its next steps.

Legal proceedings have also affected TPS termination decisions involving Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua.

Citizens of four African countries face mass deportation as the US terminates special protection status. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

The developments highlight the uncertainty surrounding the Trump administration’s ongoing review of TPS designations, with court challenges potentially influencing when or whether some terminations take effect.

For affected immigrants, the end of TPS could therefore mark a significant change in their ability to live and work legally in the United States, particularly for those without another immigration status or form of protection.

Source: Legit.ng