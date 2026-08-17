Osun governor Ademola Adeleke confirmed he ordered the state's attorney-general to withdraw the suit filed against the EFCC over a frozen account

Adeleke credited President Tinubu's personal intervention as the reason behind his decision to pull back from the legal battle

The governor pointed to former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola as the force behind the EFCC action, citing Oyetola's family ties to the president

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered the state's attorney-general to pull back a lawsuit filed against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the freezing of the state government's bank account, saying President Bola Tinubu's direct intervention prompted the decision.

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke addresses journalists after his election victory. Photo: EFCC/ABAT,AdemolaAdeleke

Source: Twitter

Adeleke made the announcement during an interview with Channels Television, hours after he was declared winner of the August 15 governorship election.

"I'm putting them behind. What else do I want? I have instructed my attorney general to drop it. Mr President has done well. He called me. What more do I want?" Adeleke said.

Background on the EFCC Dispute

The Osun government had taken the EFCC to court after the anti-graft agency froze the state's statutory allocation account as part of an investigation into the alleged fraudulent handling of government funds.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1762/2026 and filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja on August 5, sought to nullify the freeze order and sought N2 billion in exemplary damages against the commission.

Tinubu subsequently directed the EFCC to lift the freeze, saying he was embarrassed by the incident because actions taken by federal agencies were routinely blamed on his office even when he had no prior knowledge of them.

Adeleke Blames Oyetola, Defends Tinubu

On the invitation of several state officials for questioning by the EFCC, Adeleke said he had directed his lawyers to accompany them.

"Well, we have been talking. I have been calling all my lawyers to go there," he said, adding that some officials who appeared before the commission were released after questioning.

The governor maintained that the EFCC invitations were politically driven, and he laid responsibility squarely at the feet of Gboyega Oyetola, the former Osun governor who now serves as minister of marine and blue economy. Adeleke argued that Oyetola's family connection to the president gave him undue influence.

"All these things is Oyetola because he is the cousin to the president. He is dropping the president's name," Adeleke said.

"I know that the president didn't know about the EFCC one. That is why he had to call me and stop it."

He also said he believed Tinubu was unaware of many of the actions carried out in his name by federal institutions.

"Most of these things, the president doesn't know. The president has a lot of foreign work and jobs to do," Adeleke added.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng