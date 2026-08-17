BBNaija star Emmanuel Umoh and his wife Cilia Nyanghe sparked online speculation after reportedly unfollowing each other on Instagram

The couple, who married in April 2026, are said to have removed wedding photos from their social media pages

Both Emmanuel and Cilia have since switched their Instagram accounts to private mode, deepening concerns about their union

Less than four months after walking down the aisle, Big Brother Naija alumnus Emmanuel Umoh and his wife, Cilia Nyanghe, appear to have hit a rough patch, at least if their recent social media activity is anything to go by.

The couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram, and photos from their wedding celebrations are said to have vanished from both of their pages. To add to the speculation, the pair have each set their accounts to private, cutting off public access to their profiles entirely.

Emmanuel Umoh put his Instagram page on private mode amid rumours about his marriage. Credit:emmanuelumoh

Source: Instagram

A Wedding That Turned Heads Earlier This Year

Emmanuel and Cilia's relationship had been a subject of public interest long before the marriage rumours surfaced. The reality star, who rose to fame on BBNaija, exchanged vows with his Cameroonian-American partner in a series of ceremonies, with their civil wedding taking place on April 17, 2026. The union attracted considerable attention from fans who had followed the couple's journey together.

The wedding was not the only milestone the pair shared around that time. Reports suggest the newlyweds also acquired a home together in the United States shortly after their nuptials, painting a picture of a couple settling firmly into married life.

Social Media Changes Fuel Marriage Rumours

It is the sudden and simultaneous nature of the social media changes that has set tongues wagging. The decision by both Emmanuel and Cilia to unfollow each other, remove their wedding content and go private all at once has left many of their followers drawing their own conclusions about what may be happening behind closed doors.

Neither Emmanuel nor Cilia has addressed the swirling speculation publicly at this stage.

A screenshot of Emmanuel and his wife's Instagram pages is below:

Bold claims about BBNaija star Emmanuel Umoh's marriage hit social media. Credit: emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

Emmanuel Umoh celebrates birthday with luxury gift

Legit.ng previously reported that former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Emmanuel Umoh became a new ride owner and shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram.

The reality star spoiled himself with a brand new Lexus SUV as a special gift on his 25th birthday, sharing a video of the sleek black vehicle on his verified Instagram page.

Fans and supporters had taken to social media to celebrate with him.

Source: Legit.ng