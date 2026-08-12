Pro-democracy group GICN issued a 48-hour ultimatum to FRSC Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed over his age and mandatory retirement

GICN argued that Mohammed turned 60 on May 29, 2026, which triggers compulsory retirement under the Public Service Rules, 2021

The group warned it would hold a press conference, organise protests, and file a case at the Federal High Court if its demands are ignored

A pro-democracy and anti-corruption group, the Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN), has given the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Shehu Mohammed, 48 hours to either resign or publicly explain the legal basis for remaining in office beyond the age of 60.

The ultimatum was contained in a letter dated Wednesday, August 12, and sighted by Legit.ng which was addressed directly to Mohammed and signed by the group's Director of Public Affairs, Oladokun Babajide.

A pro-democracy group demands action within 48 hours. If their calls are ignored, protests and legal action will follow. Photo credit: @FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

The organisation said it believes Mohammed turned 60 on Friday, May 29, and argued that his continued presence at the helm of the FRSC raises serious questions about compliance with federal public service regulations.

GICN's case against Mohammed

GICN cited the Public Service Rules, 2021, which set mandatory retirement at 60 years of age or upon completing 35 years of pensionable service, whichever occurs first.

The group maintained that a tenure-based appointment does not automatically override this requirement unless expressly permitted by a law, presidential exemption, or another valid legal instrument.

The organisation also pointed to the retirement of former FRSC Corps Marshal Boboye Oyeyemi in 2022, arguing that past leadership transitions at the corps highlight the need for clear answers on the legal framework governing who can lead the agency and for how long.

GICN called on Mohammed to disclose any authorising instrument backing his continued stay in office if one exists, insisting that the matter must be handled openly and in accordance with due process.

FRSC: What happens if demands are not met

The group made clear that failure to comply within the 48-hour window would trigger what it called the next phase of its advocacy campaign.

That phase, it said, would include a public press conference, peaceful protests, and legal action at the Federal High Court seeking judicial clarification on whether Mohammed's continued tenure is lawful.

GICN framed its intervention as a bid to uphold the rule of law and safeguard the credibility of public institutions. It stressed that the FRSC, as a statutory national body, must be led in strict accordance with due process, and that no individual should occupy a public office in circumstances that conflict with applicable regulations.

Court rules against FRSC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that A Federal High Court sitting in Kano determined that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) holds no legal mandate to operate on state and local government roads, declaring the commission's enforcement activities within Kano metropolis unlawful and unconstitutional.

Hon. Justice M. S. Shuaibu delivered the judgment on Thursday, July 16, in a fundamental rights suit brought by Kano-based legal practitioner Abba Hikima, Esq. against the FRSC.

Source: Legit.ng